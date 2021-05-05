What's new

Saudi Arabia releases never-before-seen images. 🕋

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Saudi Arabia releases never-before-seen images of Maqam-e-Ibrahim.


1620261538416.png




1620261583100.png



Saudi government releases unseen close-up images of Hajr-e-Aswad


1620261675743.png




The Saudi government recently released the unseen, high resolution images that offer a rare close-up view of the Black Stone, Hajr-e-Aswad.

It is reported that the rare pictures were taken using the focus stack panorama technology. It took approximately seven hours to capture a single image of the Black Stone, as it was captured in the highest possible resolution, according to authorities.

The images are up to 49,000 megapixels and it took them almost 50 hours to be developed.

The Black Stone, Hajr-e-Aswad, holds great importance for Muslims as it is believed that it was sent down directly from heaven through angel Gabriel who handed it over to the Prophet Abraham.

It can be seen in the pictures that the stone is surrounded by a pure silver frame, and it is placed at the corner of the Kaaba, which is lifted one and half meter from the ground.

Muslims are encouraged to touch the stone after performing Tawaf (the ritual of circumambulating) around the Kaaba, during Hajj or Umrah.


nation.com.pk

