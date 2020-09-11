What's new

Saudi Arabia ‘rejects’ US report on Khashoggi

Titanium100

Titanium100

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia on Friday rejected the findings of a US Congress report on the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

The Saudi journalist was murdered in on Oct. 2, 2018 at the Kingdom’s consulate in the Turkish city of Istanbul. He had gone there to complete paperwork relating to his divorce.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it has been following the report submitted to the US Congress “regarding the heinous murder of Saudi citizen Jamal Khashoggi” and “notes that the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia completely rejects the negative, false and unacceptable assessment in the report pertaining to the Kingdom’s leadership, and notes that the report contained inaccurate information and conclusions.”

It said: “The ministry reiterates what was previously announced by the relevant authorities in the Kingdom, that this was an abhorrent crime and a flagrant violation of the Kingdom’s laws and values. This crime was committed by a group of individuals that have transgressed all pertinent regulations and authorities of the agencies where they were employed.”

The ministry said that authorities in the Kingdom “took all possible measures within our legal system to ensure that these individuals were properly investigated, and to ensure that justice was served.” It pointed out that they were convicted and sentenced in Saudi courts and that “these sentences were welcomed by the family of Jamal Khashoggi.”


The statement continues: “It is truly unfortunate that this report, with its unjustified and inaccurate conclusions, is issued while the Kingdom had clearly denounced this heinous crime, and the Kingdom’s leadership took the necessary steps.

“The Kingdom rejects any measure that infringes upon its leadership, sovereignty, and the independence of its judicial system.”
 
BATMAN

BATMAN

So now it's choice of mafia on pdf to believe belated accusation of Biden/Kamla admin. termed as report or to believe the denouncement in return.
 
Microsoft

Microsoft

Last time this issue came up IK was the only world leader who supported this clown king and how did he repay IK? By threatening to send back all Pakistani workers. The true hallmark of a moron in power who lacks foresight beyond the end of his nose. I say it's a good opportunity to go milk him again and once its done toss him in the dirt.

BATMAN said:
So now it's choice of mafia on pdf to believe belated accusation of Biden/Kamla admin. termed as report or to believe the denouncement in return.
Click to expand...
No one cares what the 'mafia on pdf' believes. Fact of the matter is your beloved king's nose is being dragged through the dirt. The whole world is more likely to believe this report than whatever you say.
 
BATMAN

BATMAN

Microsoft said:
No one cares what the 'mafia on pdf' believes. Fact of the matter is your beloved king's nose is being dragged through the dirt. The whole world is more likely to believe this report than whatever you say.
Click to expand...
People world over knows about Obama's history with Saudi & Iran.
Since Biden /Kamla have no evidence, therefore they them selves stand to loose their face.
Only creature who are buying this story is puppies of IRGC in Pakistan and pdf is their den.
Last but not least, it's not about the King it's about the person he is, and his support for Pakistan.
 
Microsoft

Microsoft

BATMAN said:
People world over knows about Obama's history with Saudi & Iran.
Since Biden /Kamla have no evidence, therefore they them selves stand to loose their face.
Click to expand...
You are 100% correct Biden is Obama Junior but to the world that doesn't matter. Biden/Harris will not lose face they are US leaders whereas your clown king is at their mercy - begging for US protection from Iran.

BATMAN said:
Only creature who are buying this story is puppies of IRGC in Pakistan and pdf is their den.
Last but not least, it's not about the King it's about the person he is, and his support for Pakistan.
Click to expand...
Believe it or not you are not very far from these 'puppies of IRGC'...just replace the king with the mullah in all your ideas and you are now an IRGC supporter. :rofl:

FYI The king doesn't care about Pakistan if he did he wouldn't give India hundreds of billions in investment and toss some peanuts to Pakistan and most of all he wouldn't threaten the hard working innocent Pakistanis who have helped Saudis build their country for decades.
 
Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

BATMAN said:
So now it's choice of mafia on pdf to believe belated accusation of Biden/Kamla admin. termed as report or to believe the denouncement in return.
Click to expand...

You should be asking the right questions to get the right answers.

The real issue is, how much bending backwards for Isreal is required before this 35 year old kid is allowed to be acceptable to wear the throne of kingdom. Recognizing Israel is clearly not enough.

If you ask me, he has become fking liability to Saudi Arabia. Lets see how long Saudi establishment persist with this mad experiment. What we say in Urdu, dhobi ka kutta ghar ka na ghath ka.
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

the stupid king is gonna sacrifice the entire country's future for his spoiled, retarted son's whimsical shinanigans! Honestly, this crown prince reminds me of yazeed!
 
Irfan Baloch

Irfan Baloch

BATMAN said:
People world over knows about Obama's history with Saudi & Iran.
Click to expand...
few Questions for you
Is Obama a Shia? is that why he is anti KSA?
Did Iran kill Khashoggi?
was Khashoggi real or just an Imagination of Turkey and Obama?
why Turkey is talking against the mountain of truth MBS?
Taimoor Khan said:
You should be asking the right questions to get the right answers.

The real issue is, how much bending backwards for Isreal is required before this 35 year old kid is allowed to be acceptable to wear the throne of kingdom. Recognizing Israel is clearly not enough.

If you ask me, he has become fking liability to Saudi Arabia. Lets see how long Saudi establishment persist with this mad experiment. What we say in Urdu, dhobi ka kutta ghar ka na ghath ka.
Click to expand...
anyone questioning or talking against KSA and its MBS is automatically a Khomeni agent and worshiper of Iran.
since that is an unacceptable charge for some so its mandatory to dismiss every allegation against MBS or KSA and bring in Iran, Hazaras , some Pak army officers and some PTI cabinet members in the argument and blame Iran for everything.
 
RoadRunner401

RoadRunner401

BATMAN said:
So now it's choice of mafia on pdf to believe belated accusation of Biden/Kamla admin. termed as report or to believe the denouncement in return.
Click to expand...

Para Pa pa pa I am Loving it, Time for Spring cleaning ......
 
