Saudi Arabia Receives Ukrainian-made Kozak-5 Armored Vehicles

Saudi Arabia Receives Ukrainian-made Kozak-5 Armored VehiclesOur Bureau05:10 AM, August 14, 20211654Saudi Arabia Receives Ukrainian-made Kozak-5 Armored VehiclesKozak-5 lightweight armored vehicles @PractikaUkrainian firm Practika has reportedly delivered a batch of Kozak-5 lightweight armored vehicles to Saudi Arabia this year.“Practika has implemented two export contracts this year, including with them (Saudi Arabia),” the company’s CEO Oleg Vysotsky, was quoted as saying by Ukrainian media on August 12.The Kozak-5 armored vehicle based on 4×4 truck Ford F550, chassis specially enforced (front axle strengthening, suspension and brakes enforcing, bigger wheels installing for armored vehicle building).The Practika-built vehicle has a complex of anti-blast features that provides STANAG 4569 level 2 of blast protection, which is uncommon for vehicles of this class. It features high power-to-weight ratio (34,5 HP/t). The maximum road speed of the vehicle is 150 km/h.Kozak-5 is designed for use by the Special Forces and the police. It is intended to transport small number of personnel safely. The vehicle can be equipped by a ladder for buildings assault.