Saudi Arabia received 153 additional US M1A2 Main Battle Tanks MBTs at the end of 2021

Saudi Arabia received 153 additional US M1A2 Main Battle Tanks MBTs at the end of 2021

According to information published by the Defense Arab Twitter account on February 10, 2022, Saudi Arabia has received a new batch of 153 American-made M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tank (MBT) at the end of 2021 that will be upgraded to the M1A2S standard. Saudi Arabia has the third-largest fleet of M1A2 MBTs in the world.
Saudi_Arabia_received_153_additional_US_m1A2_Main_Battle_Tanks_MBTs_at_the_end_of_2021_925_001.jpg


According to the Military Balance 2021, Saudi Arabia's armed forces have a total of 960 Main Battle Tanks (MBTs) including 140 AMX-30, 450 M1A2/ M1A2S, and 370 M60A3. Following SIPRI (Stockholm International Peace Research Institute) Arms Trade Database information, in 2009, Saudi Arabi has ordered 314 M1A1 Abrams MBTs that were converted to M1A2S standard. In 2016, the second batch of 153 M1A2S was ordered.
On 28 July 2006 the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of a possible Foreign Military Sale to Saudi Arabia of M1A1 and upgrade of M1A2 to M1A2S Abrams tanks as well as associated equipment and services.
This proposed sale consists of three phases: (1) engineering phase for 30 months, (2) purchase of and upgrade of 58 M1A1s to M1A2S (Saudi) configuration, and (3) teardown of the 315 M1A2 Abrams in Saudi Arabia’s tank fleet and upgrade to the M1A2S configuration. The Abrams Integrated Management(AIM) program was designed economically to rebuild and maintain the M1A1 Main Battle Tank (MBT) to a ‘like-new condition to improve fleet readiness and reduce sustainment costs. The 58 M1A1s would undergo an ‘AIM-like’ process and will be upgraded to the M1A2S configuration in the United States. The 315 Saudi M1A2A MBTs would undergo an ‘AIM-like’ process and would be re-configured to the M1A2S configuration.
The M1A2S is a program launched by the Saudi defense industry focusing on designing, developing and converting both M1s and M1A2s to an M1A2S configuration, with the goal of increasing the vehicle’s lethality while limiting obsolescence issues.
Citing information from the Global Security website, the M1A2S tank is an enhanced version of the American M1A2 Abrams MBT fitted with an improved hunter/killer capability with second-generation FLIR.
The M1A2S keeps the same armament as the American M1A2 Abrams consisting of one 120 mm smoothbore M256 cannon which can fire a wide range of ammunition as the M829 APFSDS-T (Armor-Piercing, Fin-Stabilized, Discarding Sabot), M830 HEAT-MP-T (High Explosive Anti-Tank-Multi Purpose - Tracer), M831 TP-T training round and M865 TPCSDS-T training round. Mounted coaxially to the right of the main armament is a 7.62 mm M240 machine gun, and a similar weapon skate-mounted on the left side of the turret for the loader can be elevated from -30 to +65º, total traverse being 265º. The commander's station is armed with a standard 12.7 mm Browning M2 HB heavy machine gun which can be elevated from -10 to +65º and traversed through 360º.

Total tank force (available, not including the ones not yet received) is probably around 1000 nowadays as the article states. Anyway nobody outside of USA, China and Russia is capable of invading and occupying KSA (even that would be incredibly difficult if not impossible given the sheer size of KSA, geography, fierce resistance etc. to do completely unless carpet bombing 24/7/nuking the country) so the relevance of such a large tank force can be discussed. I guess better be safe than sorry as tanks still have their purpose in the right context and the right geography.
 
ArabianEmpires&Caliphates said:
Total tank force (available, not including the ones not yet received) is probably around 600 nowadays. Anyway nobody outside of USA, China and Russia is capable of invading and occupying KSA (even that would be incredibly difficult if not impossible given the sheer size of KSA, geography, fierce resistance etc. to do completely unless carpet bombing 24/7/nuking the country) so the relevance of such a large tank force can be discussed. I guess better be safe than sorry as tanks still have their purpose in the right context and the right geography.
Well I wonder who KSA want to use the tanks against the only places that come to mind is Yemen which there is an ongoing war or UAE which there is a disputed border.
 
BTW many of the components of this Saudi Arabian version are made in KSA as well as the repairs.

Hack-Hook said:
Well I wonder who KSA want to use the tanks against the only places that come to mind is Yemen which there is an ongoing war or UAE which there is a disputed border.
:lol:

Are you seriously asking me why states, in the Middle East of all places, are arming themselves or in the possession of offensive and defensive weaponry?

If KSA wanted it could incorporate and invade Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE and Oman tomorrow. The same areas what were once ruled by the house of Saud (1st and 2nd Saudi states). It is only thanks to British airplanes pre-WW1 and post-WW1 (Ikhwan revolt) that the House of Saud did not incorporate all those countries/regions.

Add Jordan and Southern Iraq as well.

en.wikipedia.org

Ikhwan raids on Transjordan - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

The Ikhwan (on horse-back and camel) alone were at the gates of Amman and Baghdad before the British used some of the first bombing air raids in history to stop them. Now you learned a little bit of bonus history.

So the UAE suggestion is ridiculous nor are there any ongoing border disputes with any neighbor, this includes Yemen.
 
ArabianEmpires&Caliphates said:
Add Jordan and Southern Iraq as well.
do you have ongoing border disagreement with Iraq and Jordan ? I was not aware of them .
by the way are these tanks have full armor or like the previous tanks USA sold you have reduced Armor . if that's the case why not get European designs like leopard instead ?

ArabianEmpires&Caliphates said:
So the UAE suggestion is ridiculous nor are there any ongoing border disputes with any neighbor, this includes Yemen.
come on that's a valid argument
en.wikipedia.org

Saudi Arabia–United Arab Emirates border - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
 
Hack-Hook said:
do you have ongoing border disagreement with Iraq and Jordan ? I was not aware of them .
by the way are these tanks have full armor or like the previous tanks USA sold you have reduced Armor . if that's the case why not get European designs like leopard instead ?


come on that's a valid argument
en.wikipedia.org

Saudi Arabia–United Arab Emirates border - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
What I wrote is that KSA has no ongoing border disputes with any neighbor or vice versa.

Also KSA has no intentions to invade any smaller Arab neighbors if that had been the case it would have done it ages ago when those same allied countries were far weaker. It makes no sense to do that today. Albeit I could see, some time in the future, a federal state emerging.

The most prominent specifications of the Saudi Abrams M1A2S include the following:

- Added colored topographic map system
- Add separate screens
- Adding a remote audit system
- Addition of a new generation thermal vision system
- Addition of a system to facilitate throwing during movement, at night or during the day
- Development of fire management systems
- Development systems for sensing danger
- Upgrade of the shield to the composite type
- Upgrading the engine to a true multi-fuel system
- Changing the ambient sensors for the new generation
- Change GPS and add tank locator
- Changing the intercom system inside the tank
- Upgrading electrical systems and changing the battery
- Maintaining the silent monitoring period without the need to use the parallel electrical system auxiliary power source
- Determine the status of the tank wirelessly by the command and control center
- Increased fuel tank space
- Placing the parallel electrical system under the new shielding
- Increasing the visibility horizon of the archer, developing the night and thermal vision system to keep pace with this increase
- Installing a laser standard to accurately determine the distance of the target
- Installing a fault detection system
- Installation of the FBCB2 system
- Installing an automatic engine cleaning system

Almost the entire fleet is upgraded to the Saudi Arabian standard locally with Saudi Arabian hands since 2012.
 
ArabianEmpires&Caliphates said:
What I wrote is that KSA has no ongoing border disputes with any neighbor or vice versa.

Also KSA has no intentions to invade any smaller Arab neighbors if that had been the case it would have done it ages ago when those same allied countries were far weaker. It makes no sense to do that today. Albeit I could see, some time in the future, a federal state emerging.

The most prominent specifications of the Saudi Abrams M1A2S include the following:

- Added colored topographic map system
- Add separate screens
- Adding a remote audit system
- Addition of a new generation thermal vision system
- Addition of a system to facilitate throwing during movement, at night or during the day
- Development of fire management systems
- Development systems for sensing danger
- Upgrade of the shield to the composite type
- Upgrading the engine to a true multi-fuel system
- Changing the ambient sensors for the new generation
- Change GPS and add tank locator
- Changing the intercom system inside the tank
- Upgrading electrical systems and changing the battery
- Maintaining the silent monitoring period without the need to use the parallel electrical system auxiliary power source
- Determine the status of the tank wirelessly by the command and control center
- Increased fuel tank space
- Placing the parallel electrical system under the new shielding
- Increasing the visibility horizon of the archer, developing the night and thermal vision system to keep pace with this increase
- Installing a laser standard to accurately determine the distance of the target
- Installing a fault detection system
- Installation of the FBCB2 system
- Installing an automatic engine cleaning system

Almost the entire fleet is upgraded to the Saudi Arabian standard locally with Saudi Arabian hands since 2012.
So still no DU armor
 
ArabianEmpires&Caliphates said:
What I wrote is that KSA has no ongoing border disputes with any neighbor or vice versa.

Also KSA has no intentions to invade any smaller Arab neighbors if that had been the case it would have done it ages ago when those same allied countries were far weaker. It makes no sense to do that today. Albeit I could see, some time in the future, a federal state emerging.

The most prominent specifications of the Saudi Abrams M1A2S include the following:

- Added colored topographic map system
- Add separate screens
- Adding a remote audit system
- Addition of a new generation thermal vision system
- Addition of a system to facilitate throwing during movement, at night or during the day
- Development of fire management systems
- Development systems for sensing danger
- Upgrade of the shield to the composite type
- Upgrading the engine to a true multi-fuel system
- Changing the ambient sensors for the new generation
- Change GPS and add tank locator
- Changing the intercom system inside the tank
- Upgrading electrical systems and changing the battery
- Maintaining the silent monitoring period without the need to use the parallel electrical system auxiliary power source
- Determine the status of the tank wirelessly by the command and control center
- Increased fuel tank space
- Placing the parallel electrical system under the new shielding
- Increasing the visibility horizon of the archer, developing the night and thermal vision system to keep pace with this increase
- Installing a laser standard to accurately determine the distance of the target
- Installing a fault detection system
- Installation of the FBCB2 system
- Installing an automatic engine cleaning system

Almost the entire fleet is upgraded to the Saudi Arabian standard locally with Saudi Arabian hands since 2012.
They have more then 1000 way more.. BTW why you banned
 

