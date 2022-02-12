Saudi Arabia received 153 additional US M1A2 Main Battle Tanks MBTs at the end of 2021​

What I wrote is that KSA has no ongoing border disputes with any neighbor or vice versa.



Also KSA has no intentions to invade any smaller Arab neighbors if that had been the case it would have done it ages ago when those same allied countries were far weaker. It makes no sense to do that today. Albeit I could see, some time in the future, a federal state emerging.



The most prominent specifications of the Saudi Abrams M1A2S include the following:



- Added colored topographic map system

- Add separate screens

- Adding a remote audit system

- Addition of a new generation thermal vision system

- Addition of a system to facilitate throwing during movement, at night or during the day

- Development of fire management systems

- Development systems for sensing danger

- Upgrade of the shield to the composite type

- Upgrading the engine to a true multi-fuel system

- Changing the ambient sensors for the new generation

- Change GPS and add tank locator

- Changing the intercom system inside the tank

- Upgrading electrical systems and changing the battery

- Maintaining the silent monitoring period without the need to use the parallel electrical system auxiliary power source

- Determine the status of the tank wirelessly by the command and control center

- Increased fuel tank space

- Placing the parallel electrical system under the new shielding

- Increasing the visibility horizon of the archer, developing the night and thermal vision system to keep pace with this increase

- Installing a laser standard to accurately determine the distance of the target

- Installing a fault detection system

- Installation of the FBCB2 system

- Installing an automatic engine cleaning system



Almost the entire fleet is upgraded to the Saudi Arabian standard locally with Saudi Arabian hands since 2012.