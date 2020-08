Saudi king suggested ground invasion of Qatar to Trump in June 2017: Report

Sunday, 09 August 2020 10:02 AM [ Last Update: Sunday, 09 August 2020 11:17 AM ]



A new report has revealed that Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud proposed a plan to US President Donald Trump to invade Qatar in the summer of 2017, as a bitter feud between Saudi Arabia and the Doha government escalated.



According to American news magazine Foreign Policy, the Saudi monarch put forward the proposal during a telephone conversation with Trump back on June 6, 2017, suggesting a ground invasion of Qatar.



Trump, however, roundly dismissed the idea, and requested Kuwait to mediate between Saudi Arabia and Qatar to resolve the conflict.

Click to expand...