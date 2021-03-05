Saudi Arabia produces the advanced air defense system "BIHO II ADS" in cooperation with South Korea

In different asymmetric battlefield environments and against all emerging, typical and atypical threats, the "BIHO II ADS" system is the best and most powerful solution against all air threats while performing a range of different tasks to provide fire support to troops, protect convoys and facilities, and neutralize all air threats from a range of 35 kilometers.Therefore, the system comes equipped with an unmanned turret with a main armament of 30 or 40 mm cannon with secondary armament on both sides of the tower that includes a group of missile launchers that can launch surface-to-air and anti-armor missiles.In addition to this, the tower is equipped with the latest day and night vision systems with a small target detection radar installed on the right side of the tower with a maximum detection range of 15 km, and the surveillance radar is installed on the roof of the tower with a maximum detection range of 35 km, and the total weight of the system is 30 tons and is installed on "Tigon 8 × 8" armored vehicle that can move at a speed of 100 kilometers per hour with an operating range of 800 kilometers.In this accelerating context of Vision 2030 for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to localize military industries and increase the domestic product from them, the Saudi Science Technology Company for Industrial Investment stated that the new generation hybrid air defense system "BIHO II ADS" has successfully completed the final experiments in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and is preparing both from the Saudi side. And the Korean company "Hanwha" to start the first stages of quantitative production during the coming period.