Saudi Arabia preparing for reopening its embassy in Iran

TEHRAN, Mar. 23 (MNA) – The Saudi Foreign Minister announced that he will soon hold a meeting with his Iranian counterpart to prepare for the reopening of embassies.
Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan held a phone call with his Iranian counterparts during which they agreed to hold a meeting soon to prepare for the reopening of embassies, the website of the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
Saudi Arabia's top diplomat praised the achievements of the diplomatic agreement with Iran in Beijing and assured Hossein Amir-Abdullahian about the reopening of the embassies of the two countries.
Farhan also congratulated his Iranian counterpart on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan.
Also, according to a readout of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, in the phone conversation, Amir-Abdollahian offered congratulations on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan and welcomed the return of relations between Riyadh and Tehran to normalcy.
Amir-Abdollahian further emphasized the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to develop and strengthen relations with Saudi Arabia. The foreign ministers of the two countries agreed to meet each other at the earliest opportunity and make preparations for the reopening of embassies and consulates, the Iranian foreign ministry's readout said.
MNA/5738857
 

