Saudi Arabia, Pakistan sign three deals on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

30 September 2018

The agreements will bring major investments to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects

First delegation from KSA to arrive in Pakistan on Sunday

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced on Thursday that Islamabad and Saudi Arabia have signed three major investment deals for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.He told the media: “Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have inked three agreements for grants. The first delegation from Saudi Arabia, comprising the chief of its investment and petroleum ministers, will be arriving in Pakistan on Sunday.”Earlier, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, said that Islamabad and Riyadh have shared grief and joy together, and that the bonds of bilateral ties will be further strengthened through CPEC.Al-Malki made his remarks as a chief guest at a ceremony organized by the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) to celebrate Saudi Arabia’s 88th National Day on Monday.He thanked the management of IIUI for arranging the ceremony and hoped the university would soon get positive news from Saudi Arabia.“The leaderships of both the countries agreed on bilateral minister-level talks for cooperation and soon the KSA delegation will meet the relevant government officials,” he said.