Saudi Arabia offers large scale investment in Bangladesh​

Bangladesh has received a large-scale investment offer from Saudi Arabia because of its strong economy and stable leadership. The offer was made when the Saudi Arabian ministers for economy and planning Faisal Alibrahim and Khalid A. Al-Faliah paid a visit to prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday at her home in Doha.