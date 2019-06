"The 1993 additional protocol increases the International Atomic Energy Agency’s ability to verify that nuclear facilities are peaceful through inspections and other means. More than 130 countries have agreed to additional protocols, but the measure has been resisted by Saudi Arabia."

"The United States, South Korea, Russia, China and France are competing for the business. Reactor builder Westinghouse, which has been hit by a decline in the U.S. nuclear power industry, would likely sell components to Saudi Arabia in any deal involving U.S. technology. Westinghouse is now owned by Brookfield Asset Management Inc."​



"Perry told Sherman that South Korea cannot freely enter into an agreement to build reactors in Saudi Arabia with U.S. technology unless Riyadh has signed a pact with Washington on nonproliferation standards, known as a 123 agreement."​



"Saudi Arabia has also pushed back against nonproliferation standards on any programme, including limits on enriching uranium and reprocessing of plutonium, both of which are possible paths to making a bomb. Concerns about a potential nuclear arms race in the Middle East rose last year after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told CBS that the kingdom does not want to acquire a nuclear bomb but would develop one if its rival Iran did."

