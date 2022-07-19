Saudi Arabia more than doubled Russian oil imports in the second quarter, freeing up their own crude for export

So it seems that the Biden visit to KSA, talk of an Arab-Israeli alliance, Middle Eastern NATO and what not was pretty much a US failure.Now this blatant slap in the face of the US/West in terms of sanctioning/isolating Russia.I think that even nominally US-alligned/non-hostile Arab states realize which way the wind is blowing.Another thing, given the huge potential of renewables in KSA, why is KSA even using oil as a source of energy (electricity) for domestic use? Is it due to it being a dirty cheap source of energy? I guess so.I once read that most of Saudi Arabia’s gas is used domestically as well with almost no gas exports. Why is that the case? Makes little sense frankly with next door gas superpower Qatar as an example of a major gas exporter.