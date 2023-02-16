Saudi Arabia megaprojects: 15 massive developments in the making​

Unseen ARABIAN VILLAGE FOOD!! Whole Goat RICE PLATTER in Jazan, Saudi Arabia!! 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabian Food Tour: https://youtu.be/SRFcoqQr2bc🌶️ Get Smoked Ghost Pepper: https://www.kivahealthfood.com/markghostpepper 🔔 Subscribe: http://bi...

Al-Masjid an-Nabawi in the holy city of MadinahLavender fields in Al-Jouf province in northern KSAMakkah countryside after rainTraditional Hijazi mountain village:Najdi tradiitional village (Ushaiger)Nice overview of the village in this video below:The amazing concert hall in Al-Ula:Yes, that is a real building!The ancient Al-Ula and Hagra + numerous other Nabatean ruins (3000 + years) make up one of the largest archeological areas on the planet. All a World UNESCO Heritage Site.Old castle somewhere in KSA:Natural caves in Eastern Province - some of the longest in West Asia:1 of 100's if not 1000's of small and large islands in the beautiful and tropical Red SeaA small part of the varied coastline along the proposed NEOMUmluj the Maldives of KSAFaifa mountains in southern KSA:Beautiful lush green mountains and landscapes in a Hijazi mountain villageTabuk region, northern KSAMark Wiens visited KSA. Great stuff.Just a shame that he could not (at least as of now) visit more parts of KSA considering that KSA is the 12th largest country on the planet and by far the largest in the region.I don't care what ignorants and haters say, KSA is one of the most beautiful countries in the world and Saudi Arabians are some of the most hospitable, funny and friendly people out there. The country has massive potential and is finally opening up and changing for the better. Everything else would be a crime.