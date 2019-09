anyone else think that Saudi is Pakistans friends?



the Saudis dont even help their poor Palestinian brothers who are Arab and speak the same language why on earth would they help Pakistan and Kashmir?



Our Prophets words are becoming true the tallest buildings are now there, the closer the times comes the stronger our faith should become, Arabs have lost it



Saudi has a motive and its not a good one, if they have abandoned their religion we cannot abandon ours



As Pakistani we speak and fight against anyone who attacks islam, either we win or day of judgement arrives one or the other, either in Bosnia, India, China or Palestine first comes islam then comes the rest

