Saudi Arabia: Launching the National Atomic Energy Program

Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman:Saudi Arabia will produce uranium..He added that the Kingdom will produce uranium and will adhere to the standards of how to use it as a feedstock in the facilities, stressing that this entire process will be carried out in cooperation with the concerned authorities, with the application of the highest standards of transparency.The Minister of Energy expressed his wishes to achieve success in this file, with the support of the International Atomic Energy Agency, in that the Kingdom will be a model of sincerity in employing nuclear energy in promoting the growth and prosperity of the economy, and ensuring the diversity of sources in the energy system, while maintaining a commitment to a nuclear program for civilian uses.The speech is in English:The most important thing mentioned is stressing and emphasizing the manufacture of uranium..And that Saudi Arabia will manufacture the entire cycle of uranium..*(the full nuclear cycle),,Also KSA will be a source of it (for our facilities and other facilities)..In other words:Saudi Arabia definitively has not and will not agree to the 123 Gold Standard. This talk is from the era of King Abdullah until today, and there is a very large Saudi intransigence in this aspect, and this intransigence is constantly renewed., We will not give up our right to the entire uranium enrichment and purification cycle. that's done..It appears from the words of the Saudi Energy Minister that the Kingdom no longer sees the necessity of agreeing with the Americans and will move forward on the matter..