Dariush the Great said: Ohh the houthis are so scared... the US and Pakistani led Saudi airforce is ''furious''. Seems like the kings palace need a few Ballistic missiles up its arse again.



Saudi arabia must surrender humiliatingly. That is the only option, and the other side will then back down too. Click to expand...

Lmao.. Cry all you want princess! Does Saudi Arabia strike you as someone who wants to vacate it's playing doll... No! Not until hell freezes over. New fresh Land incursions here we comeThese filthy terrorists will face nothing but war. The political solution card is lost. I honestly was always in favor of war and I guess my opinion is finally coming on top.I would also iniative strikes on Iran via Sistan and Iraq terrorists arming them with rockets and UAV