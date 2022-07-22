What's new

Saudi Arabia (KACTS) has developed SAR (Synthetic Aperture Radar) satellites

Khan2727

FULL MEMBER

May 28, 2022

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1535615795362992132

Translation:

Space publication entitled: Radar imaging and dual-frequency SAR satellites and the global priority struggle between King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) in front of a consortium that brings together NASA & ISRO

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1535615805727154176

Translation:

A quick look at the beginning at the meaning of SAR or Synthetic Aperture Radar, which means synthetic aperture radar, or according to its common meaning, radar imaging. Radar imaging techniques are used in many atmospheric applications, as they send their waves to the surface of the earth and are reflected in accurate two-dimensional images.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1535615835645128710

Translation:

Then reprocessing the images to obtain high-resolution 3D images. SAR imaging techniques are used in combat aircraft, reconnaissance aircraft, drones, and airships, as well as satellites to create accurate images. Some Saudi projects dedicated to aircraft, radar detectors and sighting radars

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1535615856188739584

Translation:

Advantages of radio imaging SAR The main advantage of SAR imaging devices is that monitoring is carried out regardless of weather or day or night lighting conditions that are not affected. In other words, SAR satellites can be used at night or with thick cloud cover over the area of interest and very accurate images can be drawn.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1535615858860490754

Translation:

SAR satellites are well suited for monitoring change such as landslides or rising water levels. - It can also estimate the number of cars that appeared in a parking lot during the night, or the number of containers that disappeared from the port.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1535615864673914885

Translation:

It can also be used successfully to monitor the condition of infrastructure, such as gas or oil pipelines, etc. The SAR satellite is well suited for maritime traffic monitoring as well. This is because ships or warships can easily be captured on the water.
 
Part 2:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1535615875402895360

Translation:

The SAR provides the ability to monitor large areas over short periods of time. For example, it takes about 30 seconds to collect images of an area of 100 x 50 km across a SAR, while it may take a few days to capture optical images of this small piece of land, with a suitable resolution.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1535615877952983040

Translation:

Dual frequency SAR satellite: Currently, all the SAR satellites in space are single-frequency satellites, meaning that they operate with only one wavelength. The competition for the priority of launching the first dual-frequency SAR satellite is between KACST and a consortium that brings together the US and Indian space agencies, NASA & ISRO, on their NISAR satellite.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1535615883871195138

Translation:

Introduction to the KACST project On 10/2015, the Space and Aviation Research Institute of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology began the last steps to reach their dream of international competition, which they set 25 years ago and worked hard to achieve. That date marks the beginning of the world's first dual-frequency SAR satellite project.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1535615893253783552

Translation:

Beginning of the project On 2015-10, KACST announced the beginning of the development of the dual-frequency SAR satellite as a highly advanced and unique satellite. An overview of the Saudi moon and some of its features in the upcoming tweets:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1535615902372216832

Translation:

The SAR payload is the first in the world to support Band L& X) satellite radar. - Supports StripMap mode and StripSAR mode to meet different needs and serve a lot of applications, such as high-resolution imaging and wide-area photography, coastal monitoring, monitoring changes specifically at points on the ground.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1535615905274683397

Translation:

The project includes 5 main phases: 1- Determining the main requirements of specifications, concepts and analyses. 2- Design and development. 3- Preliminary tests and development of prototypes. 4- Develop and test the engineering models that have been made. 5- Assembly and final exams.
 
Part 3:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1535615910043582464

Translation:

- The project has reached 85% of completion, according to the city’s announcement in its annual report for 2018 issued at the beginning of 2019. What has been accomplished up to the date of the report: - Manufacture and test the first version of the space computing system and start manufacturing the engineering model.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1535615919115976704

Translation:

Fabrication and testing of the first version of the high-speed transmission system and the start of engineering model manufacturing. - Manufacture and start testing different engineering models for SAR. The development and testing of ground treatments is completed. - Construction and testing of the ground-based telescope.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1535615928028876800

About the NISAR joint project between NASA & ISRO - NISAR will use Band L and Band S frequencies NASA will develop the Band L, while ISRO will develop the Band S - NISAR's budget is estimated at 1.5 billion dollars, as one of the most expensive projects if not the most expensive in the world of satellites.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1535615943996481536

Translation:

- The idea of developing in India started from 2012, and the official signing was signed with NASA on 9/30/2014 - It will be launched into space as scheduled on the 9th of 2022.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1535615946970304512

Translation:

- The NISAR program and the KACST program are both in the final stages and close to launch, but KACST has not set a launch date yet, while NISAR has set September 2022 - The achievement of KACST and their dream, which began 25 years ago, to transfer our country to the ranks of developed countries in a great field such as space is a matter of thanks and pride for all.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1535615953018527744

Translation:

The end of the post.. My wish is that they can launch the moon as soon as possible, in honor of the efforts of the heroes who transferred the name of their homeland to space with force and at the speed of light. Thanks for reading..

www.earthdata.nasa.gov

What is Synthetic Aperture Radar?

Background information on synthetic aperture radar, with details on wavelength and frequency, polarization, scattering mechanisms, and interferometry.
www.earthdata.nasa.gov www.earthdata.nasa.gov

Discover the Benefits of Radar Imaging « Earth Imaging Journal: Remote Sensing, Satellite Images, Satellite Imagery

Earth Imaging Journal is a bimonthly magazine covering a range of earth observation and geospatial technologies and applications.
t.co t.co

defence24.com

Optics or Radars? What is Better for the Earth Observation Purposes?

Optical (optoelectronic) satellites scan the surface of the Earth in a manner different than the one applicable in case of the radar-based systems. Each of the sensor types has its pros and cons and fields of application, in which it turns out to be especially useful. Can it be said that optical...
defence24.com defence24.com

t.co

Synthetic Aperture Radar

t.co t.co
 
