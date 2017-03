Not many people are aware of what's going on in Yemen right now, but a number of recent developments have taken place that aren't favorable to the Saudis.



First of all, the Trump administration, unlike the Obama administration, is extremely harsh towards Yemen's Al-Qaeda (AQAP).



Back in the Obama days, the US military regularly turned a blind eye to the presence of AQAP fighters in southern and central Yemen because the Obama administration wanted AQAP to both directly and indirectly help the Saudi-led coalition fight against the Houthis. Washington's plan was basically to destroy or severely weaken AQAP only after it has helped the Saudis decisively defeat the Houthis.



The Trump administration is having none of that nonsense. Washington has now decided to focus primarily on weakening AQAP. It no longer cares too much about defeating the Houthis, and it appears that it is content with having them rule over parts of northern Yemen. This has greatly bothered the Saudis because AQAP was considered to be a very effective fighting force against the Houthis.



Another interesting development is that the UAE has threatened to withdraw its troops from Yemen if the Saudis continue supporting Hadi. The UAE's policy in Yemen is, interestingly, very similar to America's. The UAE is also mostly focusing on eliminating radical Sunni groups in Yemen instead of fighting the Houthis and Saleh's forces. Also, unlike Saudi Arabia, the UAE wants to divide Yemen into north and south, whereby the north will be ruled by the Shias and Saleh, who has close business ties to Dubai, while the south will gradually become an Emirati vassal state and be ruled by secular anti-Islamists. The UAE is carrying out a similar policy in Somalia, where it has recently established a military presence in the breakaway state of Somaliland, which is ruled by center-left non-Islamists.



Geopolitically speaking, this is probably what America always wanted, even during the Obama years, albeit the Obama administration was less open about America's true intentions than the current Trump administration. Overall, however, America was never interested in having a winner in Yemen. Washington is currently establishing a balance of power in Yemen, just like it did in Syria and Iraq. It is content with the Emiratis carving out their own zone of influence in South Yemen, while North Yemen remains governed by Saleh and the Houthi-led alliance. This delicate balance of power can be observed in Libya as well, where America has occasionally flirted with both the Haftar bloc and the Tripoli bloc in order to ensure that no side has the upper hand. In short, the US has accomplished its regional goal of making all sides dependent on Washington for support while simultaneously playing all sides off against one another.



So where does this all leave the Saudis? Well, from a strategic point of view, this has been nothing but a complete and utter failure on Saudi Arabia's part. The Saudis, unlike the Emiratis, consider any kind of political fragmentation in the region a potential threat to their own territorial integrity. They view regional fragmentation as negatively as the Turks and Iranians do, due to their geographic size. So while the UAE has no problem with helping South Yemen separatists (and, lately, Kurdish separatists in places like Iraq and Syria), the Saudis are more wary about political fragmentation in the region. Riyadh is interested in preserving the prewar status quo. Unfortunately for Riyadh, however, it appears increasingly unlikely that the region will go back to what it was like prior to the Arab Spring.



So the Saudis are caught between a rock and a hard place. They need to accept seeing their AQAP "frenemies" destroyed by the Emiratis and Americans, and they also need to accept the UAE's proposal to turn South Yemen into an Emirati zone of influence, otherwise they'd lose all the military support they need to contain the Houthis in the north.



Perhaps now is the right time for the Saudis to reestablish talks with Iran, since neither Riyadh nor Tehran want fragmentation/balkanization to occur in the wider region.

Click to expand...