Finding jobs for young Saudis—around half of whom are unemployed—is critical for Prince Muhammad, who is the power behind the throne. Having taken on the kingdom’s clerics, by loosening social restrictions, and alienated other princes by consolidating power, he is more reliant on popular support than past Saudi rulers were. Easing dress codes and increasing entertainment has won him praise. Saudisation, it is hoped, will improve his subjects’ living standards, too.

But there are drawbacks, admits Mr Kattan. Many of the kingdom’s businesses rely on cheap labour. Rather than employ Saudis, who cost more and do less, around a third of firms may close, he says.

Once a tax-free El Dorado, where petrol was cheaper than water, the kingdom is becoming less attractive to foreign workers. Insurance and entry fees have increased. Utility bills are rising. To avoid the monthly levy, which doubles to 200 riyals ($53) per family member in July, many foreign workers are leaving. Officials expect 700,000 will go by 2020. Others reckon the total number leaving may be far higher, not least because the authorities have arrested over 800,000 illegal migrants since November (around 200,000 have been deported).