I have been strangely hearing that the oil market will collapse since the 80s and people saying the gulf states will go broke so furth and so on. It is almost +40yrs ago and soon 50 years ago. Nothing has changed these countries have in fact only gotten richer as time went on. For the next 30-40 this won't change but I think 50 years from now an alternative to petro will emerge.



By that time Saudi Arabia could colonize neighbouring countries or even other countries since it's so far away in future. There is no guaraantee House of Saud will reach that far into the future. I think one big Islamic country will emerge unified by that time