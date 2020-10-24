What's new

Saudi Arabia is keen on satellite systems and spacecraft launch technologies

The Saudi representative to the United Nations: Saudi Arabia is keen on satellite systems and spacecraft launch technologies


23 October 2020

DST_1434762_2110637_34_1_2020102404340435.jpg


His Excellency the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations Ambassador Abdullah bin Yahya Al-Muallami affirmed that, in sensing the importance of implementing the National Space Strategy, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was keen to regulate everything related to satellite systems, develop technologies for launching spacecraft, and set the requirements for the development and implementation of infrastructure. For the space sector, earth stations and space transport vehicles, and work to enhance space security through space monitoring and tracking, space debris monitoring, early warning, and strengthening international cooperation with the competent authorities in the space field.

...

He pointed out that the Kingdom has strengthened the level of education in space and aviation sciences, educational programs and the development of national cadres, indicating that this comes within the framework of a future vision that has put the space industry in its right place within the dimensions and requirements for the success of the Kingdom's 2030 vision, and therefore the Kingdom has concluded several agreements in the field of technology Outer space and its applications with several countries, such as the United States of America, China, the Russian Federation, Germany, France and Kazakhstan.

...


His Excellency Ambassador Al-Muallami stated that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia calls for concerted international efforts to lay the necessary foundations to ensure the use of outer space for scientific and peaceful purposes, and to confront the threat posed by space debris, and for states to implement their activities in outer space in a spirit of responsibility and transparency, expressing the aspiration of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia to strengthen international partnerships in the field of outer space and exchange experiences and practices to serve humanity and achieve sustainable development.

..,

https://www.spa.gov.sa/viewstory.php?lang=ar&newsid=2147778


 
Kazakhstan?! Launching land in Kazakhstan is part of Russia so what have Kazakhstan in space field?
 
