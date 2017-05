Your whole religion is based on race, DNA, and lineage, Khumaini was "Alwali Alfqih" because he claimed he was from a certain race and lineage.

Even in your clergy if someone is part of a certain race (Arab) and a certain "lineage" they would wear a turban of a different color.



So don't talk to me about race and its place in religion when your whole religion is based on glorifying people based on their race and lineage.

