Dmitry Koroshkin, Head of the Department of Foreign Economic Activity of the Severnoy Design Bureau, told Sputnik that Saudi Arabia is interested in the new version of the Russian landing ship of Project 21810."A delegation from Saudi Arabia, headed by the Commander of the Navy, Fahd Al-Ghafaili, visited the project," Koroshkin said. "He really liked the project ship 21810, examined it carefully and asked questions. It was very interesting to talk to him."Koroshkin added that the basic design of the ship provides for the movement of equipment and personnel to the unequipped coast only with the help of a bow ramp.In the new version, the ship was equipped with two powerful cranes for unloading equipment and various tonnages, and reinforcements were added to the 17-meter landing boats, which are located on the deck. The capacity of the upgraded version of the ship is 150 people.The cargo area and deck "parachute" can accommodate up to 16 armored personnel carriers. The ship can carry tanks and other armored vehicles, but in smaller numbers.The ship is equipped with a 57 mm cannon to suppress firing points on the shore and destroy enemy equipment, as well as 30 mm automatic cannons. In the stern there are two attack boats. It contains standard 40-foot sea containers, in which various additional equipment, means of reinforcement and ammunition for an attack helicopter can be placed."We accept normal sea containers with reinforcements on the deck. This means that we have a full assault group on the shore. In addition, we can take a helicopter, including an attack helicopter, on the deck," Koroshkin added.