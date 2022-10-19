Saudi Arabia is Interested in Joining the BRICS

also wishes to join the BRICS since this international forum offers a cooperation alternative that benefits all its members.

At an interview on the South African Broadcasting Corporation on Tuesday, President Cyril Ramposa announced that Saudi Arabia is interested in joining BRICS, an economic cooperation organization made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

"Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed the kingdom's desire to join the BRICS," the South African president said, adding that other countries are also interested in joining this organization.



"In 2023, the BRICS summit will be held under the South African presidency and this request will be studied. Several countries are in contact with the BRICS and we have assured them that the accession issue will be discussed and a decision will be made," Ramposa explained.



Among the nations that have already applied to join this international forum is Argentina, whose President Alberto Fernandez asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to join the BRICS.