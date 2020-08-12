What's new

Saudi Arabia is forcing Pakistan to accept Israel

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

Dec 26, 2018
A

aziqbal

Aug 26, 2010
Just nuke the Royal family and and all the Royal puppets

one is enough for the job and lets just make it 2 for good measure so nothing grows for the next 10,000 years

just because they sold their religion doesnt mean we will
 
K

KaiserX

Apr 6, 2019
Honestly... with the current Pakistani forces in KSA + an addition of say 100-150k more, we could simply drop a few nukes on Riyadh and a few other places. Wipe out the Royal family and take over the nation.

What would the world be able to do? If we made an agreement with Israel and decided to have good relations with them after we took KSA :D

I am all for accepting Israel but only IF we get a huge pie in return such as KSA oil and Holy sites.
 
Irfan Baloch

Irfan Baloch

Apr 12, 2009
Desert Fox 1 said:
How Saudi Arabia is pressuring Pakistan to recognize Israel | Opinion

The lord of Makkah barters the honour of Makkah’s faith
That the stubborn Turk, late convert, guards through war’s agony
(Iqbal)
if you see the sad state of mind of some fellow Pakistanis that seem to be intoxicated by the methane gas coming out of Saudi behinds you will see how their minds will interpret this verse from Iqbal

1. Iqbal must be a shia
2. Iqbal must be a Khomeni agent
3. criticizing or questioning Saudis is haram.
4. Anyone who opposes saudis is automatically not Sunni
5. writer of this post and those thanking it or supporting it are Khomeni agents
6. we must bring up what about posts of Iranian terrorism in Arab land to divert the discussion
KaiserX said:
Honestly... with the current Pakistani forces in KSA + an addition of say 100-150k more, we could simply drop a few nukes on Riyadh and a few other places. Wipe out the Royal family and take over the nation.

What would the world be able to do? If we made an agreement with Israel and decided to have good relations with them after we took KSA :D

I am all for accepting Israel but only IF we get a huge pie in return such as KSA oil and Holy sites.
joke aside. Saudis have no automatic right to Hijaz. just because they are the inhabitants in the neighborhood. it should be independent and run by representatives of Islamic world.

the way Saudis sacked both cities. spilled the blood of many people and ousted the Sherifs of Mekkah with the help of British Empire is a tragedy.
 
