Saudi Arabia is considering extending the voluntary oil cut to the end of April

An OPEC + source told Reuters that Saudi Arabia was considering extending its voluntary production cuts of one million barrels per day for one month until the end of April.
The source was speaking in conjunction with a meeting of OPEC + ministers to decide on production policy.
https://sa.investing.com/news/commodities-news/article-2122762
The source was speaking in conjunction with a meeting of OPEC + ministers to decide on production policy.
https://sa.investing.com/news/commodities-news/article-2122762