Saudi Arabia is about to appoint an advisor for its first nuclear projects within two months

27-08-2021Sources to CNBC Arabia: Saudi Arabia is about to appoint a consultant for its first nuclear projects within two monthsPrintSources told CNBC Arabia that Saudi Arabia is about to decide on the winning company to provide advisory services for its first nuclear projects within the next two months, at a time when the Kingdom intends to use nuclear energy as an energy source as part of an ambitious plan to diversify the energy mix in the largest Arab economy.The source added that the King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy, which is the government agency responsible for implementing the Saudi nuclear program, is close to finalizing its decision in choosing the winner to provide financial audit services for the project after a competition between international companies that included Deloitte, EY, HSBC, and PwC.According to the sources, the winner will receive a 4-year contract whose work includes presenting a feasibility study for all project works and selecting the best offers from among the companies that will bid to build the Saudi nuclear reactor until the project is completely closed.Saudi Arabia has an ambitious nuclear program through which it aims to generate energy for peaceful purposes, in which the Kingdom relied on pressurized light water reactors as an ideal option for energy-producing reactors.The source added that the selection process may take place in the coming September or October.While another source said that the appointment of the financial advisor for the project may be done by using the current mandate or issuing a new mandate to one of the international investment banks that will be selected later.The Saudi government plans to build two reactors in its first nuclear projects to generate up to 2.8 gigawatts of electricity.The source added that competition is fierce between Chinese, Russian, French and Korean companies to build the new reactors, as many companies in those countries have expressed their desire to implement the project.The demand for electric power in Saudi Arabia is increasing annually by more than 7%, which represents an increasing demand for hydrocarbon resources, at a time when the country is seeking to transition to an economy that is not based on oil and gas.