Saudi Arabia, Iraq sign electrical interconnection agreement

Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council to strengthen trade relations, says chief ​

January 25, 2022Saudi Arabia and Iraq signed an electrical interconnection agreement on Tuesday at the Saudi-Iraqi Forum.Hamid Al-Ghazi, the Secretary-General of Iraq's Council of Ministers, set out the need for the deal, saying: "Iraq is in dire need of electricity, and this connection will add to the Iraqi electric power."The Memorandum of Understandng came as a result of a study conducted by the two countries, which concluded that there is an opportunity to connect them in what is a step towards achieving a regional market for electricity sharing.Saudi Energy Minister Prince Ablduaziz bin Salman said: “Recently, Saudi Arabia and Jordan signed a MoU of electrical interconnection between both countries, and then a few months ago we signed an agreement in the same regard with Egypt."“Today comes the agreement with Iraq, which is part of a goal to make the Kingdom a regional center for linking electricity systems in the Arab world,” he added.Read also:...Al-Harbi said that trade relations between the two countries had reached unprecedented levels, with the volume of trade exchange from 2016 to 2021 amounting to nearly SR20 billion ($5.3 billion).He added that the Saudi-Iraqi Business Forum and the Saudi-Iraqi Business Council were expected to sign a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding between the Saudi and Iraqi private sectors.