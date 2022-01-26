What's new

Saudi Arabia, Iraq sign electrical interconnection agreement

Saudi Arabia, Iraq sign electrical interconnection agreement


January 25, 2022

Saudi Arabia and Iraq signed an electrical interconnection agreement on Tuesday at the Saudi-Iraqi Forum.

Hamid Al-Ghazi, the Secretary-General of Iraq's Council of Ministers, set out the need for the deal, saying: "Iraq is in dire need of electricity, and this connection will add to the Iraqi electric power."

The Memorandum of Understandng came as a result of a study conducted by the two countries, which concluded that there is an opportunity to connect them in what is a step towards achieving a regional market for electricity sharing.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Ablduaziz bin Salman said: “Recently, Saudi Arabia and Jordan signed a MoU of electrical interconnection between both countries, and then a few months ago we signed an agreement in the same regard with Egypt."

“Today comes the agreement with Iraq, which is part of a goal to make the Kingdom a regional center for linking electricity systems in the Arab world,” he added.


https://www.arabnews.com/node/2011441/business-economy


Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council to strengthen trade relations, says chief

Al-Harbi said that trade relations between the two countries had reached unprecedented levels, with the volume of trade exchange from 2016 to 2021 amounting to nearly SR20 billion ($5.3 billion).

He added that the Saudi-Iraqi Business Forum and the Saudi-Iraqi Business Council were expected to sign a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding between the Saudi and Iraqi private sectors.


https://www.arabnews.com/node/2011036/business-economy
 
