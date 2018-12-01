Saudi Arabia, Iran, Pakistan, Turkey joint statement regarding Palestinian crisis....

This is one time opportunity in this century

1. America dealing with home crisis

2. Chinese on the forefront politically as shown today

3. Putin desperate to secure the trust in middle east.

4. In Isreal Netanyahu walking a tight rope which means he will be nervous in domestic politics

5. Muslims leaders looking and wandering looking 3 ways.

It's the right time banking on recent victory in Azerbaijan Armenian conflict on ground and Muslims unity towards France regarding Prophet Issue.

This is the perfect opportunity to either show full support to Palestinians on the ground and quad joint statement from Saudia Arabia, Iran, Turkey and Pakistan will kick start the rise that we all have been waiting for............

I pray to Almighty for giving heed to all the Muslim leaders to make up for our faults of last few centuries.