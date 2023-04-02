What's new

Saudi Arabia invites ‘Nawaz Sharif, PM Shehbaz for Umrah’

  • Former PM Nawaz Sharif will be royal guest in Saudi Arabia.
  • He will spend last 10 days of Ramadan in Medina and Makkah.
  • Many ministers and parliamentarians will alos perform Umrah.
In a gesture of goodwill, Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has invited Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif — who is considered closer to the royal family — and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the kingdom to perform Umrah, well-placed sources revealed.

According to the sources privy to the development, the three-time former prime minister — who is in a self-imposed exile in London on medical grounds since November 2019 — along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz and other family members will depart for Saudi Arabia via a special plane on April 11.

Nawaz Sharif will be the royal guest in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He would spend the last 10 days of the holy month of Ramadan in Medina and Makkah, the sources added.

However, the final schedule of Sharif’s visit to the kingdom has not been announced yet.

It is pertinent to mention here that various ministers and parliamentarians have devised plans to perform Umrah during the period.
"Sounds like a message will be delivered to the Shariff's - stop this nonsense - hold elections and let Pakistan become stable and until that happens - Saudia Arabia will not be giving a dinar ..."
 
"Sounds like a message will be delivered to the Shariff's - stop this nonsense - hold elections and let Pakistan become stable and until that happens - Saudia Arabia will not be giving a dinar ..."
I hope you’re right, but why do it through this charade? Remember, the Sharifs are their boys, while PPP cabals are the US picks. GHQ whore itself to everyone.
 
"Sounds like a message will be delivered to the Shariff's - stop this nonsense - hold elections and let Pakistan become stable and until that happens - Saudia Arabia will not be giving a dinar ..."
Not really

It's a message to people of Pakistan to get in line.


Question is will we get in line or will look for our own interests
 
Bilal.

Made up lie. The mafia family is going in its own. The ON office is trying to get an appointment, if they were invited they wouldn’t try to get appointment.

Same pack of lies like Saudis giving don’t know 8 billion ten month ago. Cheap publicity stunt by the thug family and their ilks.
 
wats he gonna do pray to god for giveness these bastards go to makkah more times then poor of pakistan gets food on the table yet they comeback to steal even more.
 
Made up lie. The mafia family is going in its own. The ON office is trying to get an appointment, if they were invited they wouldn’t try to get appointment.

Same pack of lies like Saudis giving don’t know 8 billion ten month ago. Cheap publicity stunt by the thug family and their ilks.
I do hope saudia arabia blatantly deny them meeting
 

