Saudi Arabia Invites China’s Xi to Visit Kingdom Amid Strained U.S. Relations

Saudi Arabia Invites China’s Xi to Visit Kingdom Amid Strained U.S. Relations​

Trip could happen as soon as May, as alliances shift in the Middle East and Washington’s regional partners seek out new security and economic ties

By Stephen Kalin and Summer Said
March 14, 2022 2:56 pm ET

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia—Saudi Arabia has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Riyadh as the kingdom looks to deepen ties with Beijing amid strained relations with Washington, people familiar with the plan said.

The trip is expected to happen after Islam’s holy month of Ramadan, which begins in early April this year, the people said, in what could be Mr. Xi’s first foreign travel since the Covid-19 pandemic began. Riyadh is planning to replicate the warm reception it gave to former President Donald Trump in 2017 when he visited the kingdom on his first trip abroad, one of the people said.

www.wsj.com

WSJ News Exclusive | Saudi Arabia Invites China’s Xi to Visit Kingdom Amid Strained U.S. Relations

Trip could happen as soon as May, as alliances shift in the Middle East and Washington’s regional partners seek out new security and economic ties.
www.wsj.com www.wsj.com
 

