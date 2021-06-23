Saudi Arabia, India sign MoU to promote yoga

The MoU was signed by Indian Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed and Abdullah Faisal Hammad, director of Leaders Development Institute of the Saudi Sports Ministry. (Supplied)Short UrlUpdated 22 June 2021Arab NewsJune 21, 2021 22:317213JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with India to increase cooperation to promote yoga in Saudi Arabia.The MoU was signed between the Saudi Ministry of Sports’ Leaders Development Institute and the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga affiliated with India’s Ministry of Ayush.The memorandum paves the way for the establishment of formal yoga standards and courses in the Kingdom.The MoU will also facilitate collaboration in research, education and training in the field of yoga.The MoU was signed by Indian Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed and Abdullah Faisal Hammad, director of Leaders Development Institute of the Saudi Sports Ministry.The signing ceremony, held in Riyadh, coincided with International Yoga Day observed on June 21. The day aims to raise awareness about the benefits of practicing yoga. It is a physical, mental and spiritual practice, which originated in India. The first International Day of Yoga was observed on June 21, 2015.