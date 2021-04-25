Saudi Arabia increases Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to cater for demand More appointments now available in Riyadh and Jeddah

The Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that more appointments for Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine are now available in the cities of Riyadh and Jeddah.The increase in vaccinations came after requests from citizens and residents, the ministry said.It said vaccine centres were receiving great turnout from people who were eager to be inoculated against Covid-19 and assured that precautionary measures would still be observed to preserve their health and safety.There are 587 vaccination centres throughout the kingdom, where 7,410,217 doses of vaccine have so far been administered.The ministry called on people to register for the vaccine on its Sehhaty application.It reminded the public about its priority service for those over 75 years of ages.“The priority service is currently available to all the elderly citizens and expatriates without making any registration, appointment or waiting," the ministry said."They can directly visit the nearest vaccination centre in all regions and governorates of the kingdom."The ministry said the centres providing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Riyadh include the Hilton Hotel, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Riyadh International Convention Centre, Diriyah Hospital, Al Khaleej Health Centre, Al Nadwa Health Centre, and Al Jazeera Health Centre in King Saud University.Also providing vaccinations are Al Imam Muhammad Bin Saud Islamic University, Al Mowasat Hospital, Al Habib Hospital, Al Mosaif Health Centre, Al Mansoura Health Centre, Security Forces Hospital in Salboukh, Prince Sultan Health Centre in Ahmediya, and King Abdulaziz Medical City at the National Guard.In Jeddah, the locations include Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Jeddah Field Hospital, King Abdulaziz University Hospital, Ministry of National Guard Covid-19 Vaccine Centre, King Abdulaziz Airport's South Terminal and the International Medical Centre.