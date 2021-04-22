Saudi Arabia includes Ramayana, Mahabharata and other nations’ literature in its curriculum

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has started to teach culture of other countries including Ramayana and Mahabharata that represent ancient Indian culture, as a part of its Vision 2030.Saudi national Nouf Almarwaai shared a screenshot of an exam paper. She wrote, “Saudi Arabia’s new vision-2030 and syllabus will help build a future that is inclusive, liberal and tolerant. The screenshot of my son’s school exam today in the book of social studies includes concepts and history of Hinduism, Buddhism, Ramayana, Karma, Mahabharata and Dharma. I enjoyed helping her study. ”Prince Mohammed bin Salman Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia has pursued the “Saudi Vision of 2030”. There are many aspects to this, but its main objective is to create an educational system that can overcome the difficulties between the government and various businesses. In addition, through “Vision-2030”, Saudi seeks to create an environment for investment in terms of the global economy.The main objective of Saudi’s Vision-2030 is that the economy is dependent on oil and is also making changes in the educational system to reduce the dependence of revenue from oil. That is why the Saudi government has taken several major steps to restructure its economy.