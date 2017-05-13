Saudi Arabia inaugurates the first plant to produce water from sunlight and air

monitored through a smart application

May 30, 2021Saudi Arabia is seeking to implement a sustainable development strategy to reduce carbon emissions, in accordance with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.In this context, the Red Sea Development Company announced today, Sunda. theThe launch of this project comes in a new achievement for the Kingdom, in cooperation with the "Source Global" company specialized in water desalination to keep pace with the multi-product Saudi tourism sector which will cover tourists' demand for the distinctive Red Sea destination through various means, according to the Saudi Press Agency, "SPA".Ahmed Ghazi Darwish, the chief administrator of the Red Sea Development Company and the official spokesman, confirmed that the solar-powered desalination plant is the largest of its kind, with a production capacity of 2 million bottles with a capacity of 330 ml annually, but in its early stages it will produce 300,000 bottles each year.The reusable glass bottles will be refilled at the station as part of a fully sustainable, cyclical distribution model.Durich explained that collecting and bottling water will contribute to achieving carbon neutrality and eliminating non-recyclable plastic bottles.He pointed out that a distinctive ideal location has been identified for the construction of this solar-powered station, indicating that the specialists have installed hydrogen panels at the station site and with a virtual survey, with a plan dedicated to ensuring the efficiency and success of the desalination project extracted from sunlight and air.In addition, 100 hydrogen panels will be installed, and based on the expansion plans in the second and third phases, a total of 1,200 hydrogen panels will be installed.The station will be supplied with the necessary machinery, equipment and recyclable bottles from companies located in the Kingdom.Darwish explained that the desalination technology that the Red Sea Development Company is taking as a sustainable goal that works without the need to link it to the National Power Station. As it is self sufficient with solar energy to raise the level of condensation in the hydrogen panels to produce pure water of high quality.He added that the performance of hydrogen panels in any water plant can beWhere you can find out the main statistics of the amount of water produced, the environmental impact of the hydrogen panels, and whether the device needs any maintenance.The Saudi Red Sea Development Company has succeeded in obtaining green finance approvalFor its approach to the social and environmental sustainability of the Red Sea Project as a sustainable project.This loan is the first credit facility denominated in Saudi riyals granted under the Green Finance Framework.