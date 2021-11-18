What's new

Saudi Arabia inaugurated the largest factory for the production of solar panels in the Middle East and North Africa

Saudi Arabia has inaugurated the largest solar panel production plant in the Middle East and North Africa region. The first phase of production was launched in the Tabuk Industrial City. The area of the factory exceeds 27 thousand square meters, with a production capacity of 1.2 gigawatts. The factory specializes in the production of solar panels, with investments amounting to 700 million Rials..

Al-Zamil explained that the presence of such factories in the city of Tabuk in particular carries a strategic dimension; Especially with its proximity to major projects such as the city of Neom and the Red Sea, in addition to the availability of qualified national human resources to work in the various jobs needed by this industry.

The total area of the plant exceeds 27 thousand square meters, with a production capacity of 1.2 gigawatts. The factory specializes in the production of solar panels, with investments amounting to 700 million riyals. It is also one of the advanced factories in the field of automation in the Kingdom, with production mechanisms that rely on machines and employ the latest international technologies in this field, according to the statement.

Yesterday, Tuesday, the Kingdom announced a project to establish an industrial city within the scheme of the NEOM region on the Red Sea, aiming to provide a new model for future manufacturing centers with zero carbon emissions, as the city relies 100% on clean energy.

