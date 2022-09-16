What's new

Saudi Arabia 'in talks' to co-host 2030 World Cup finals with Egypt and Greece

Khan2727

May 28, 2022
1663345174812.png

Fireworks illuminate the night sky during inaugural ceremonies for the new Jewel football stadium at the King Abdullah bin Abdelaziz sport city in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on May 1, 2014. The 60,000-seat stadium hosted the final of the King Abdullah Cup between Al Shabab and Al Ahli football teams. (File photo: AP)

Saudi Arabia ‘in talks’ to co-host 2030 World Cup finals​

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English​

Published: 10 September, 2022: 08:43 AM GST
Updated: 10 September, 2022: 11:31 AM GST

Saudi Arabia is in talks with sports executives in Egypt and Greece over a joint bid to host the 2030 football World Cup finals, an Egyptian official said Friday in televised remarks.

“The three countries are working flat out” and “the application to organize (the 2030 World Cup) is being studied”, sports ministry spokesman Mohammed Fawzi told DMC television.

“Egypt will be one of the best countries” to organize such a sports event, he said, stressing that his country had hosted many world championships in the past three years.

Hosting major international sporting events, including European club football and boxing world title bouts, is also a key part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy.

A source at Greece’s Hellenic Football Federation confirmed to AFP in Athens that the three countries were holding discussions about a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

If successful, the event would be held in the northern winter to avoid extreme temperatures in the three countries, as with this year’s World Cup in Qatar, British newspaper The Times reported on Thursday.

The bid by Egypt, Greece and Saudi Arabia will come up against at least two other joint proposals.

Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay launched a bid to host the 2030 World Cup in early August, while Spain and Portugal announced their joint candidacy last year.

The joint South American bid aims to stage the 2030 final in the very same Centenario stadium in Montevideo that hosted the first title match 100 years earlier.

The countdown is currently on for the Middle East's first ever FIFA World Cup, which Qatar will host in November.

More than a million football fans are expected to attend the tournament.

The event is set to start on November 20, a day earlier than planned, following a last-minute change announced in August.

Saudi Arabia ‘in talks’ to co-host 2030 World Cup finals

Saudi Arabia is in talks with sports executives in Egypt and Greece over a joint bid to host the 2030 football World Cup finals, an Egyptian official said
Better known as the World Cup of the "ancient" ones.:lol:
 
Ghostkiller

Oct 12, 2021
The problem will be Greece because of the distance. (@Foinikas). Players will get tired from traveling Egypt to Greece to KSA. I hope it will be well organized.
 
Khan2727

May 28, 2022
Ghostkiller said:
The problem will be Greece because of the distance. (@Foinikas). Players will get tired from traveling Egypt to Greece to KSA. I hope it will be well organized.
From what I understand this is just a proposal and UEFA favors the Spain-Portugal bid and COMEBOL (South Americans) favor their own bid. COMEBOL wants to host it in Uruguay and other countries because the first World Cup in 1930 was hosted there.

KSA, Egypt and Greece are located fairly closely. I don't think that travel will be a problem. They will probably divide the tournament in 3 parts with KSA probably hosting the final and semifinals due to having the most modern stadiums and the financial element. Just my guess, because according to the rumors, if this bid wins, KSA will help fund the infrastructure in both Egypt and Greece too.

As a neutral this could be an interesting tournament because none of those 3 countries have ever hosted a World Cup and it would unite 3 continental organizations (Europe, UEFA, Asia, AFC, and Africa CAF) in a common bid for the first time in history.

I mean, with all due respect to tiny Qatar, but if they can get the World Cup (2022), so should those 3 large countries whose most popular sport in all of them is football. All 3 have a football tradition too with each winning their continental tournaments before (EURO, Asian Cup and Africa Cup of Nations).

In the case of Egypt, Egypt is the most successful football nation in Africa in terms of national team.

Africa Cup of Nations - Wikipedia

Al-Ahly is the most successful club team in Africa.

CAF Champions League - Wikipedia

KSA has won the AFC 3 times (only 125 million big Japan has won more with 4) and been in a record 6 finals.

AFC Asian Cup - Wikipedia

Al-Hilal is the most successful Asian club football team.

AFC Champions League - Wikipedia

Greece won the EURO in 2004 and Greek teams like Olympiakos and Panathinaikos have reached European club finals.
 
Khan2727

May 28, 2022
Foinikas said:
Yeah. And the people. Back and forth in 3 countries.
Riyadh to Athens is a 4 hours flight and as I wrote the World Cup will probably be divided into 3 or at least 2 parts (KSA and Egypt) with the final part being held in KSA (most likely) due to their more modern infrastructure and money.

Also have in mind that KSA is a huge country (the size of Western Europe or Iran + Turkey combined for regional comparison) and it could host much of the watches in Northern KSA.

From Northern KSA to Athens a flight is around 1.5-2 hours. This is nothing.

Brazil (a huge country) hosted it in 2014. Russia in 2018 (similar story although they mostly played in Western Russia), South Africa 2010 (not a small country either), Japan and South Korea in 2002, USA in 1994, many such examples overall.

This is feasible without a doubt.
 
