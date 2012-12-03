What's new

Saudi Arabia in Pictures

Arabian Legend

Arabian Legend

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 7, 2012
5,155
9
11,037
Country
Saudi Arabia
Location
Saudi Arabia
In this thread Im going to post from here and there pictures of Saudi Arabia. Let us try to avoid off topic posts and keep this thread as constructive as possible.


Riyadh the Capital City Of Saudi Arabia.

Population around 6 million.

For more info about Riyadh or any other city please see Mr. Google


6982142279_4323dc0c61_b.jpg


4948n.jpg


5931841464_59f107ff83_b.jpg



6836955329_0184dc1e58_b.jpg



6338491440_9e30fd47bb_b.jpg



7984567754_25f4efbabc_z.jpg


view+from+the+faisaliah+tower+riyadh+canon+eos+7d+noobtography+%281280x853%29.jpg



3318055349_fcf5fafb0c_b.jpg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

Zarvan
Saudi Arabia in talks with Turkey to launch locally the development of drones
Replies
1
Views
684
The SC
The SC
The SC
Saudi Crown Prince reveals plan for Riyadh to be in the top 10 largest city economy in world
Replies
3
Views
588
Khan2727
K
K
With $1.1tn investment, Saudi Arabia to become the world’s biggest construction site: Global real estate consultancy Knight Frank
2
Replies
20
Views
1K
Khan2727
K
K
Saudi Arabia affirms its investment prowess as 6th Future Investment Initiative forum closes
Replies
0
Views
116
Khan2727
K
K
The Saudi Arabian path to nuclear weapons
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
90
Views
3K
The SC
The SC

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom