Saudi Arabia in Pictures

Arabian Legend
SENIOR MEMBER
- Mar 7, 2012
- 5,155
- 9
- Country
-
- Location
-
In this thread Im going to post from here and there pictures of Saudi Arabia. Let us try to avoid off topic posts and keep this thread as constructive as possible.
Riyadh the Capital City Of Saudi Arabia.
Population around 6 million.
For more info about Riyadh or any other city please see Mr. Google
Riyadh the Capital City Of Saudi Arabia.
Population around 6 million.
For more info about Riyadh or any other city please see Mr. Google