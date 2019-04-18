What's new

Saudi Arabia Imposes 3-Year Ban on All Citizens Who Visit Red List States Including Pakistan

Saudi Arabia Imposes 3-Year Ban on All Citizens Who Visit Red List States Including Pakistan

In a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus and its new variants, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will impose
In a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus and its new variants, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will impose a three-year travel ban on its citizens traveling to those countries that the Kingdom has placed on its ‘red list’.



According to an unnamed interior ministry official, few Saudi citizens were permitted to travel abroad in May without taking permission from authorities for the first time since March 2020, however, these citizens violated travel regulations.

“Anyone who is proven to be involved will be subject to legal accountability and heavy penalties upon their return, and will be banned from travel for three years,” the official said.

The countries on the red list are:

  1. Afghanistan
  2. Argentina
  3. Brazil
  4. Egypt
  5. Ethiopia
  6. India
  7. Indonesia
  8. Lebanon
  9. Pakistan
  10. South Africa
  11. Turkey
  12. Vietnam
  13. United Arab Emirates
“The Ministry of Interior stresses that citizens are still banned from traveling directly or via another country to these states or any other that have yet to control the pandemic or where the new strains have spread,” the official said.



Bangladesh ki bachat ho gye....To be fair Bangladesh should have been in the list instead of Pakistan, it effected more from the go-mutra variant as compared to Pakistan. Well, situation here is also dire, loogoon ne lut tou machani thi Eid pe, so lets bear the consequences now for the coming wave. Sindh has proposed closure for 15 days, lets see how it all unfolds.
 
