Saudi Islamic minister meets New Zealand senior police officer

Hassan previously said in a video that she was “breathless” when she saw the Kaaba

200 survivors and relatives of victims of Christchurch massacres take part in Hajj

The survivors and relatives of victims of the Christchurch massacres were given a heroes’ welcome as they arrived on August 2

51 people were killed when a white supremacist attacked worshippers during Friday prayers in the quiet New Zealand town, sparking global revulsion



New Zealand’s most senior Muslim police officer thanks King Salman for making Hajj dream come true

New Zealand Muslim community leader praises Hajj services