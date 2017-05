1. Missiles. Iran has moved away from increasing missile range to increasing missile lethality and operation. Whereas in the 90s Iran had relatively inaccurate liquid fueled missiles, which were slow to launch, relatively easy to intercept, and poor at hitting their targets, Iran now has a focus on accuracy and avoiding ABMs.Now, tactical Iranian missiles like the Zolfaqar, and a re-entry vehicle called the Emad (that looks to be able to be retrofitted to all Iranian MRBMs), can evade exo-atmospheric and endo-atmospheric ABMs respectively. Please read @PeeD 's excellent technical analysis for an explanation of how and why here here , and here This, in a nutshell, means Iranian missiles can be used to evade THAAD and PAC-3 by complementing each others trajectories.There's also the established Khalije Fars AShBM, the first operational Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile in the world. To my knowledge Saudihave no defence against this.2. Army. This will be brief because there is unlikely to be a land confrontation between Iran and basically any state in the region, let alone Saudi. Iran's armoured forces are improving with the Karrar set to be mass manufactured. This knowledge of armour technology can help advance Iran's other armoured forces. The Army is also looking at a new "future soldier program", with new Iranian Assault rifles and armoured vests.Another one of the Army's programs are a series of utility and attack helicopters.3. Navy. The Navy is contructing another 5 Moudge class frigates in the Persian Gulf right now, in addition to the one already built. This would bring Iran's PG frigate strength to 9. It is worth noting, that the Moudge design is evolving. It now looks like this:Sahand, the stealthy next one looks like this:Shiraz, after that, looks different again!Much taller!Iran is also planning to make a 6500-7500 ton destroyer, the Persian Gulf class. Note: Iran has VLS and AESA tech.Iran is rolling out the new Fateh class submarine:4. Air Defence10 years ago we were begging the Russians for the S-300PMU1.9 years after that, we have the Bavar-373, with AESA radars and a range double the S-300PMU1. Our progress in this field has been outstanding and I'm really confident for the next 10 years if this has been the previous.And our medium range missiles have advanced into the Talash system and other systems.5. Of course, Iran's Air Force is in need of serious re-organisation. UNSC 2231 which keeps arms sanctions until 18th October 2020, another 3 years and 5 months from time of writing ( @BlueInGreen2 ). In this time Iran can either choose to pursue Russian or Chinese jets, or develop its own. As of yet we do not have enough information to determine what path Iran will take.But what is certain is that Iran must improve all 5 fieldsIran has the tech for most areas. It must now increase the military budget to mass produce these new technologies to face the threats over the horizon. The Iranian military needs a long overdue equipment update anyway. Increased economic prosperity should improve the government's ability to increase the budget in a sane and sustainable manner, unlike other regional countries I could mention.