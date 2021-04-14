What's new

Saudi Arabia, Greece Sign Defense Agreement

Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 - 06:00




Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Greek Foreign Minister review bilateral relations and joint cooperation aspects - SPA

Riyadh - Asharq Al-Awsat

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, held talks with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Tuesday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the Kingdom and Greece, aspects of joint cooperation in various fields, and ways to support and develop them. They also discussed current regional issues and the efforts made toward solving them.

The meeting was attended by Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, along with Greece’s Minister of National Defense Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Saudi and Greek foreign ministers signed an agreement regarding draft arrangements for the legal status of the Greek armed forces participating in supporting the Kingdom’s defense capabilities.

Prince Faisal then held official talks with the two visiting ministers to discuss bilateral relations, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.

They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Following the meeting, Panagiotopoulos said: “Greece and Saudi Arabia are linked by strong friendships, have common concerns about current geostrategic challenges and a common vision for the future.”

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir also held talks with Dendias and his accompanying delegation.

Nayef Al-Hajraf, the secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), also met Dendias and Panagiotopoulos, during which he stressed the importance of growing Gulf-Greek relations.

Al-Hajraf and Dendias signed a memorandum of understanding for consultations on issues of common interest between the GCC’s General Secretariat and the Greek government.

Al-Hajraf said the agreement included a mechanism for cooperating and consulting in the political, economic, commercial, and investment fields.


https://english.aawsat.com/home/article/2931371/saudi-arabia-greece-sign-defense-agreement
 
