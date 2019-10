it's because of those Pakistanis who are working for Iranian interests all across the globe.







On pdf, propagandists used to curse Saudi Arabia for not giving aid to Syrians.

I just wanted to bring them to the perspective.







As you can see from the remarks of pdf ''Pakistanis'' they don't like the Saudis.... so citizenship of Saudi is definitely not available by force.

Do you know, how many applied for citizenship and how many got declined?

Would you.. yourself, give it a go?







That's a known fact.

Click to expand...