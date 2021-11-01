What's new

Saudi Arabia gears up for Haloween with queues for pumpkins and costumes

Saudi Arabia's full embrace of Halloween is delighting foreign residents and Saudis alike, as pumpkins, lights and ghoulish decorations spring up around malls and homes in the kingdom.

Ryan Davidson, an American national, spent some of Thursday shopping for a werewolf costume in Riyadh for a Halloween party at the weekend.

“Never would I have imagined Halloween here being such a big deal as it is in the US … I am really excited for this weekend.”

But it wasn't always this way.

Many foreign nationals say Halloween and Christmas used to be celebrated quietly until Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 was announced, which helped liberate religious and other festivals celebrated by the kingdom's diverse population.

Fahad Alzowaid, a store manager at decoration and costume store Party Experts in Riyadh, said he was enjoying seeing the happiness the holiday brought to people.

“Everyone is buying make up, costumes and props to celebrate it,” he said.

“People are lining up and waiting up to 40 minutes just to buy costumes. The government has been great at controlling the pandemic and has helped avert this disaster.”

But Covid-19 is still a concern with a tradition that usually involves participants going door-to-door to collect sweet treats from homes in their neighbourhoods.

Imagine, Saudis used to travel abroad to experience these activities and now our government has brought them home so we can enjoy them here with our friends and families
Enas Abdullah
Rates of the virus have dropped in the kingdom in recent weeks, with daily cases hovering at about 50. Saudi Arabia has registered 548,530 cases since the start of the pandemic.

“Things are getting better but I am ensuring there are masks and limited gatherings for the safety of our children,” said Ghada Batarjee, a Saudi national, who is creating an immersive experience “with spooky carved-out pumpkins, webs, lanterns and costumes” for her friends and children at home on Friday.

“We have been celebrating every year but now its more widespread as the government has opened up interactive events, stores and other entertainment venues,” she said.

“It's so much fun for the kids — they love trick-or-treat, going down the road. Most of our neighbours have neon lights and signs saying 'ring the bell for treats' and it helps bring the community together in a festive way.”

“We have events in our compound every year, with competitions for best dressed, but it was hard to source decorations and costumes locally up until now,” said Natasha Ahmed, a South African national visiting the Mall of Arabia in Jeddah.

“Today, we are in the malls and everywhere you go, you can easily find them.”

This year, people can attend public Halloween events with their families, including Horror Adventures at Riyadh Season’s Winter Wonderland, which has a haunted house, a scary maze and games.

In the capital, people can also drive up to the Tuwaiq Palace parking area in the Diplomatic Quarter in Riyadh for trick-or-treating and participate in fun competitions for the whole family.

Syrup Lounge in Riyadh is hosting a costume party for children and a ladies' night that includes games, family activities and more.

Even fitness enthusiasts can celebrate Halloween at gyms that are hosting special events during Halloween. Rebel 1 gym is hosting “heart-pumping” sessions and offering treats.

“Imagine, Saudis used to travel abroad to experience these activities and now our government has brought them home so we can enjoy them here with our friends and families,” Enas Abdullah, a Saudi national living in Riyadh tells The National.

“We are dressing up as Squid Games characters and my cousins are coming as vampires.”

While shopping for diwali in mumbai, I could see many stores and malls in here are also selling Halloween costume and decorations. American movies and shows have led to their cultural penetration all across the globe specially among younger audience.
 
If we see Pakistani with that gear we grill them or ignore them. Years ago we had Iraqis come over to UK, very cocky and thought they can mess with Pakistani girls so, Pakistanis had to give them some education with bats. so they know this is UK, Pakistanis here are different creatures it is not Iraq under uncle baddam saddam. i swear Arabs can be right bhegrait they eat haram meat even though they say we Muslim.

Personally i dont trust madani group wth their green hats. they always talk about passively about things but never do anything practical like teach kid self defence or open up organic shop with farm. but they have huge budget for useless stuff. If you suggest ideas they will demand you to give up on it.
Same with Pakistani mp's only think their pocket but never help the community useless ppl.
 
Unfortunately the western festivals are now celebrated in all muslim countries including Pakistan. We point fingers at others but in Pakistan schools are celebrating haloween, there are haloween parties. Most of us remain mental slaves.
 
in pakistan it is the elite slaves promoting it, then herd slaves following it.
 
The origins are essentially irrelevant - it has to do more with commercialization and product sales. The social media herd mentality requires participation or you lose “relevancy ” and acceptance.

What started off purely as a childrens activity in the United States is now a global phenomenon due to cultural export and has economic aspects to it. Frankly all of it has and has little to do with why Hallowed-eve even occured.

As for KSA, their society was never as Islamic as portrayed and a lot of activities much like halloween were underground. Much like Pakistan there isn’t anything within the culture to offer to blow off steam especially during the adolescent period so more attractive avenues are available. None of which the general simpleton and myopic flag bearer of Islamic education in these countries has the ability to counter as they are unable to articulate what is Islam and what is cultural dogma to anyone who has more than 12 years of education.
 
Whole Arab world dancing over the finger tips of America & israel...:(
 
Halloween is Celtic pagan festival mixed with Christian Saints festival. Saudis condemn people for 'worshiping graves' and calling on dead spirits, meanwhile they celebrate Halloween.

