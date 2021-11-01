Saudi Arabia gears up for Haloween with queues for pumpkins and costumes

The origins are essentially irrelevant - it has to do more with commercialization and product sales. The social media herd mentality requires participation or you lose “relevancy ” and acceptance.



What started off purely as a childrens activity in the United States is now a global phenomenon due to cultural export and has economic aspects to it. Frankly all of it has and has little to do with why Hallowed-eve even occured.



As for KSA, their society was never as Islamic as portrayed and a lot of activities much like halloween were underground. Much like Pakistan there isn’t anything within the culture to offer to blow off steam especially during the adolescent period so more attractive avenues are available. None of which the general simpleton and myopic flag bearer of Islamic education in these countries has the ability to counter as they are unable to articulate what is Islam and what is cultural dogma to anyone who has more than 12 years of education.