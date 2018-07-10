Saudi Arabia, France sign military intelligence deal

09-07-2018 Argaam 0 Saudi Arabia and France on Sunday signed a bilateral military agreement aimed at protecting classified information and intelligence, Saudi Press Agency reported. The deal was signed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and French Minister of Armed Forces Florence Parly. During the meeting, the two discussed bilateral cooperation, especially in the field of defense and development opportunities, together with regional developments, the report said. https://www.argaam.com/en/article/articledetail/id/558995 This concerns ToT..and means there are some significant deals to be signed soon..