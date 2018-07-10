/ Register

  • Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Saudi Arabia, France sign military intelligence deal

Discussion in 'Arab Defence Forum' started by The SC, Jul 10, 2018 at 3:55 AM.

  1. Jul 10, 2018 at 3:55 AM #1
    The SC

    The SC ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    14,610
    Joined:
    Feb 13, 2012
    Ratings:
    +16 / 14,849 / -0
    Country:
    Canada
    Location:
    Canada
    09-07-2018 Argaam 0
    [​IMG]

    Saudi Arabia and France on Sunday signed a bilateral military agreement aimed at protecting classified information and intelligence, Saudi Press Agency reported.

    The deal was signed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and French Minister of Armed Forces Florence Parly.

    During the meeting, the two discussed bilateral cooperation, especially in the field of defense and development opportunities, together with regional developments, the report said.


    https://www.argaam.com/en/article/articledetail/id/558995

    This concerns ToT..and means there are some significant deals to be signed soon..
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 0 (Users: 0, Guests: 0)