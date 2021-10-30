What's new

Saudi Arabia expels Lebanese Ambassador, bans all imports from Lebanon

BHAN85

BHAN85

FULL MEMBER
Jan 5, 2015
1,021
-1
590
Country
Spain
Location
Spain
Saudi Arabia expels Lebanese Ambassador, bans all imports from Lebanon
October 29, 2021

Saudi Gazette report

RIYADH — Saudi Arabia recalled its ambassador to Lebanon for consultation and asked the Lebanese ambassador to the kingdom to leave within 48 hours.



The Kingdom ordered the immediate ban to all Lebanese imports, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Friday.



The decision follows “the insulting statements” during an interview given by Lebanon’s Information Minister George Kordahi before he became a minister.

Saudi Arabia has affirmed its keenness on the Lebanese citizens residing in the Kingdom, “whom it considers part of the fabric and bond that unites the Saudi people and their Arab brothers residing in the Kingdom,” the statement read.



The ministry added that it did not consider that what was said by Kordahi reflected the positions of the Lebanese community residing in the Kingdom.


“These statements represent a new episode of reprehensible and rejected positions issued by Lebanese officials towards the Kingdom and its policies.”

Saudi Arabia also said that the latest decision also stemmed from Beirut’s failure to take the measures to stop the export of narcotics from Lebanon, “especially in light of the terrorist Hezbollah’s control of all ports.”

“The Kingdom’s government regrets the outcome of the relations with the Lebanese Republic due to the Lebanese authorities’ ignoring of the facts and their continued failure to take corrective measures to ensure the observance of the relations that the Kingdom has long been keen on based on the brotherly feelings and deep ties it has for the dear Lebanese people,” the ministry said.

The statement added that “the terrorist Hezbollah” group had made Lebanon an arena and a launching pad for implementing projects of countries that do not wish the best for Lebanon.
saudigazette.com.sa

Saudi Arabia expels Lebanese Ambassador, bans all imports from Lebanon

Saudi Arabia expels Lebanese Ambassador, bans all imports from Lebanon
saudigazette.com.sa saudigazette.com.sa

Beirut, Lebanon – Saudi Arabia has banned all imports from Lebanon and given the Lebanese ambassador 48 hours to leave the kingdom after footage emerged earlier this week of a minister criticising the Saudi Arabia-led coalition’s war in Yemen, state news agency SPA reported.

Saudi Arabia also banned its citizens from travelling to Lebanon and recalled its ambassador.
www.aljazeera.com

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain expel Lebanese ambassadors

Feud comes days after footage emerged of Lebanon’s information minister criticising the Saudi Arabia-led war in Yemen.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com
 
BHAN85

BHAN85

FULL MEMBER
Jan 5, 2015
1,021
-1
590
Country
Spain
Location
Spain
A little strange reason to break diplomatic relations and ban imports of a whole country.

He made the statements before he was minister, months ago, in Aug 2021, he's minister since Sept 2021:

Moreover if it's compare to another past statements about Yemen war of higher ranks in Lebanese government, news from 2015 (fews days after Saudi started the intervention):

D

Darius77

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2019
219
-7
421
Country
Australia
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
The Saudi headchopper losers are sure making a lot of friends as they get a hiding of a lifetime in Yemen on a daily basis. Like their Zionist masters they are only good at killing civilians and bombing hospitals, schools, shopping centers and wedding parties.

Houthis Make More Gains In Ma’rib, Target Saudi-Backed Tribal Leader With Ballistic Missile

Houthis Make More Gains In Ma’rib, Target Saudi-Backed Tribal Leader With Ballistic Missile


The Houthis (Ansar Allah) and their allies continue to advance in the central Yemen province of Ma’rib, where Saudi-backed forces appear to be on the brink of collapse.


On October 29, Houthi fighters captured the town of al-Jarashah which is located some 35 kilometers to the south of Ma’rib city. The town is located on Route 574 that links to the N5 highway leading to the city.


A Yemen source told the Beriut-based al-Mayadeen TV that the Houthis captured al-Jarashah following heavy clashes with Saudi-backed forces, which failed to hold onto the town despite receiving close air support from the Saudi-led coalition.


Earlier this week, the Houthis successfully concluded the second phase of Operation Spring of Victory in Ma’rib after capturing the districts of al-Jubah and Jabal Murad.


The Houthis have been using all of their military capabilities, including their missile force, to mount pressure on Saudi-backed forces in Ma’rib.


On October 28, the Houthis targeted the house of Sheikh Abdul Latif al-Qibli Nimran, a Saudi-backed tribal leader, in the town of Al Sayyad with a ballistic missile, according to pro-Saudi media sources.


Sheikh Abdul Latif survived the pinpoint missile strike. However, twelve people, including two of the Sheikh’s children, were killed.

Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
4,610
-7
4,191
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Darius77 said:
The Saudi headchopper losers are sure making a lot of friends as they get a hiding of a lifetime in Yemen on a daily basis. Like their Zionist masters they are only good at killing civilians and bombing hospitals, schools, shopping centers and wedding parties.

Houthis Make More Gains In Ma’rib, Target Saudi-Backed Tribal Leader With Ballistic Missile

Houthis Make More Gains In Ma’rib, Target Saudi-Backed Tribal Leader With Ballistic Missile


The Houthis (Ansar Allah) and their allies continue to advance in the central Yemen province of Ma’rib, where Saudi-backed forces appear to be on the brink of collapse.


On October 29, Houthi fighters captured the town of al-Jarashah which is located some 35 kilometers to the south of Ma’rib city. The town is located on Route 574 that links to the N5 highway leading to the city.


A Yemen source told the Beriut-based al-Mayadeen TV that the Houthis captured al-Jarashah following heavy clashes with Saudi-backed forces, which failed to hold onto the town despite receiving close air support from the Saudi-led coalition.


Earlier this week, the Houthis successfully concluded the second phase of Operation Spring of Victory in Ma’rib after capturing the districts of al-Jubah and Jabal Murad.


The Houthis have been using all of their military capabilities, including their missile force, to mount pressure on Saudi-backed forces in Ma’rib.


On October 28, the Houthis targeted the house of Sheikh Abdul Latif al-Qibli Nimran, a Saudi-backed tribal leader, in the town of Al Sayyad with a ballistic missile, according to pro-Saudi media sources.


Sheikh Abdul Latif survived the pinpoint missile strike. However, twelve people, including two of the Sheikh’s children, were killed.

The worst source on plante earth. Eurasiantimes is even more relieable. Do you know how much times they have taken Mar'ib according to Southfront one trillion times every single report is gains or city taken without later confirming it was lie:lol::lol::lol::lol:. While in truth all their forward positions has been bombed to kingdom come. As a matter of fact Southfront is a satire website

obj 705A

obj 705A

FULL MEMBER
May 26, 2019
924
0
1,910
Country
Iraq
Location
Iraq
Titanium100 said:
The worst source on plante earth. Eurasiantimes is even more relieable. Do you know how much times they have taken Mar'ib according to Southfront one trillion times every single report is gains or city taken without later confirming it was lie:lol::lol::lol::lol:. While in truth all their forward positions has been bombed to kingdom come. As a matter of fact Southfront is a satire website

I haven't followed Southfront for several years now so I don't know how they perform now but I remember back when I followed it during the Syrian war it was probably the third most reliable source on Syria after RT and AlMasdar news.
 
D

Darius77

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2019
219
-7
421
Country
Australia
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
obj 705A said:
I haven't followed Southfront for several years now so I don't know how they perform now but I remember back when I followed it during the Syrian war it was probably the third most reliable source on Syria after RT and AlMasdar news.
They are still pretty reliable as alMasdar has fallen a bit behind after many hack attacks. The US State Department has tried to have Southfront banned repeatedly like Iranian Press TV but failed miserably. Some of SF information I believe is linked to good reliable sources like GRU leaks.
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
922
0
849
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
obj 705A said:
I haven't followed Southfront for several years now so I don't know how they perform now but I remember back when I followed it during the Syrian war it was probably the third most reliable source on Syria after RT and AlMasdar news.
It is dog-shit. Nobody is even there because it was so bad even visitors left it was detached from reality and fantasy heavy
 
Adir-mz

Adir-mz

FULL MEMBER
Apr 11, 2014
158
-2
228
Country
Israel
Location
Israel
Lebanon is on the path of becoming Syria. When you have one big terrorist party that run the show this is the results. KSA should have done that long time ago. Hizballah sanding drugs to the Saudis and nassrala aka "Pablo Escobar" is the biggest cartel today together with assad little brother. If the enterpol and the world would stope this network hizballah will stope getting funds because this his Thier only exports. I just wish for the ordinary people of Lebanon good luck because as it's seems this Satan party is willing to destroy Lebanon ("we have 100k arms terrorist" Hassan nassrala words").
 
Salza

Salza

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
7,747
-1
11,899
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Why you want to say this when you were about to send as an ambassador there. Already their own country is in crisis and yet wants to pass comments on other countries foreign policy
 
D

Darius77

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2019
219
-7
421
Country
Australia
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Adir-mz said:
Lebanon is on the path of becoming Syria. When you have one big terrorist party that run the show this is the results. KSA should have done that long time ago. Hizballah sanding drugs to the Saudis and nassrala aka "Pablo Escobar" is the biggest cartel today together with assad little brother. If the enterpol and the world would stope this network hizballah will stope getting funds because this his Thier only exports. I just wish for the ordinary people of Lebanon good luck because as it's seems this Satan party is willing to destroy Lebanon ("we have 100k arms terrorist" Hassan nassrala words").
Hezbollah is the least of your problems as the illegal Zionist squat in Occupied Palestine is looking quite dicey. Now there are more then 32 Axis of Resistance groups numbering over 250,000. Hezbollah cadre is just 100,000 and 200,000 reserves.

12 Epic ideas | epic, sci fi ship, dad time620 × 1172
 
Adir-mz

Adir-mz

FULL MEMBER
Apr 11, 2014
158
-2
228
Country
Israel
Location
Israel
Darius77 said:
Hezbollah is the least of your problems as the illegal Zionist squat in Occupied Palestine is looking quite dicey. Now there are more then 32 Axis of Resistance groups numbering over 250,000. Hezbollah cadre is just 100,000 and 200,000 reserves.

12 Epic ideas | epic, sci fi ship, dad time620 × 1172
None of those Iranian gang are challenge for israel. Till today and everyday we are burning mulllahs across the middle east without any responses and if one of them will raise Thier had we will know how to cut it very fast 😉. Iraq just choose a prime minister that hate iran (Thier are protest every day in iraq against iran) Syria is gone and Lebanon on the edge of becoming Venezuela as i see it iran doesn't feel good this day) and like you arming terrorist we can sand arms to your neighborhood 😂 and lot's of it. How the situation in iran this days? Regarding fule and water supply and economy😂😂?
Salza said:
Why you want to say this when you were about to send as an ambassador there. Already their own country is in crisis and yet wants to pass comments on other countries foreign policy
Because it a state within a state
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
16,662
-6
18,932
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Shia Islam
Sunni Islam
Wahabi Islam
Isis terror
TLP Islam


All above names and unnamed groups need to end and return to the root.

The root is Islam. Period. Do as the prophet did and there will be no division.
 
BHAN85

BHAN85

FULL MEMBER
Jan 5, 2015
1,021
-1
590
Country
Spain
Location
Spain
Adir-mz said:
Lebanon is on the path of becoming Syria. When you have one big terrorist party that run the show this is the results. KSA should have done that long time ago. Hizballah sanding drugs to the Saudis and nassrala aka "Pablo Escobar" is the biggest cartel today together with assad little brother. If the enterpol and the world would stope this network hizballah will stope getting funds because this his Thier only exports. I just wish for the ordinary people of Lebanon good luck because as it's seems this Satan party is willing to destroy Lebanon ("we have 100k arms terrorist" Hassan nassrala words").
If the reason is drugs they can say it instead falsely blame Lebanese information minister.

But that already happen months ago, Saudi Arabia banned the fruit imports from Lebanon over drugs smuggling fears.

So this is another thing. And they cowardly hide the real reasons.

By the way https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/first-israeli-flight-lands-in-saudi-arabia-683189

:lol:
 
Clutch
If the American or British or French or any other "master" race ambassador had made a similar statement, ..... The Saudis would have pissed in their white robes and instead begged him for Merci....

These saidi losers can only pick on other Muslims with their own inferiority complex with the White Man.
 
