Contradictory reports won’t stop Saudi economic reforms

The news agency Reuters carries at least one article daily about Saudi Arabia. In recent articles, negative quotes about the Kingdom have come from “a former senior Western diplomat,” “a senior banker,” “a senior financial adviser,” and “senior industry sources.” Apparently, named sources are now optional in news reports — at least for Reuters.



IMF Raises Saudi Arabia GDP Forecast, Non-Oil Growth Gains Momentum ​

A third of Saudi Arabian businesses eye more than 10% growth this year

Kelsey Warner

Saudi Arabia to restrict 43 retail professions to nationals starting September 11

In-Line with Achieving Vision 2030: the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Launches Derivatives Market in the First Half of 2019

Improved Economic Outlook in Saudi Arabia

Cash withdrawls from ATM machines also rose more than 12 percent on a year earlier.





The rebounding oil price has improved economic sentiment in the Kingdom and boosted expectations for economic growth.



Saudi Vision 2030: The opportunities in healthcare

Nathan Nagel, CEO of the Middle East Medical Portal, highlights the opportunities being presented to foreign healthcare companies



Vision 2030 and the NTP also present major opportunities for foreign companies looking to enter the healthcare market by allowing them the ability to: