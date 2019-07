This is a noble act by Arabs. Saudis and Bangladeshis are ethnically and culturally different but we belong to same religion. Dates are considered holy fruit by Muslims. It has a special place among Muslims. Giving dates to school children for their nutrition is really appreciable.



Saudi Arabia donates dates to school children in Bangladesh

DHAKA - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is grateful to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their contribution of 300 metric tons of dates to support schoolchildren and their families in Bangladesh. The contribution was acknowledged at a handover ceremony this week at the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia attended by Mohamed Askar of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Centre (KSRelief) and Alpha Bah, WFP Deputy Country Director in Bangladesh.

“The dates are a special, nutritious treat for the students and their families in some of the poorest regions of Bangladesh,” said Alpha Bah. “It is especially welcome to receive this support during the fasting month, and we look forward to continuing our strong partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”





The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has a long history of supporting WFP in Bangladesh and worldwide, including a contribution of USD 970,000 last year in support of the Rohingya refugee response in Cox’s Bazar.