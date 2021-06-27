Saudi Arabia detects and seizes 5.6 million violators of residency, work and border security regulations

Date: June 26, 2021Saudi Arabia has announced the arrest of more than 5.6 million violators of residency, work and border security regulations.The joint field campaigns that were launched from Wednesday 11/15/2017 until the end of Thursday corresponding to 06/24/2021 AD to track down and apprehend violators of the residency, work and border security regulations, which took place in all regions of the Kingdom, resulted in the following results: -First: The total number of violators who were caught in joint and security field campaigns in all regions of the Kingdom amounted to 5651619 violators, including (4323083) violators of the residence system, (803186) violators of the labor system, and (525350) violators of the border security system.Second: The total number of those who were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom was (116,930), (43%) of whom were Yemeni nationals, (54%) were Ethiopians, and (3%) were of other nationalities, and (9550) were also seized. A person for trying to sneak across the border out of the Kingdom.Third: The total of those involved in transporting and harboring violators of the residency, work and border security regulations and covering them up, who were arrested (8241) people.Fourth: The total number of citizens who were arrested for their involvement in transporting or harboring expatriates violating the regulations reached (2769) citizens. The legal procedures have been completed against (2763) of them and their release, and the competent authorities are completing the implementation of the regulations against the remaining (6) Saudi detainees.Fifth: The total of those who are currently subjected to the procedures for implementing the regulations is (68,431) violators, of whom (60,840) are men, and (7591) are women.Sixth: Immediate penalties were imposed on (715216) violators, (913306) violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, (1050132) violators were referred to complete their travel reservations, and (1559919) violators were deported.The Ministry of Interior confirmed that anyone who facilitates the entry of the intruder into the Kingdom, transfers him within it, provides him with shelter, or provides him with any assistance or service in any way, shall be punished with penalties of up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to one million riyals, and the confiscation of the means of transportation and housing used. This crime is considered one of the major crimes that warrant arrest, and violate honor and honesty, urging everyone to report any violation cases to the number (911) in the regions of Makkah and Riyadh, and (999) and (996) in all regions of the Kingdom.