Corruptistan
FULL MEMBER
- May 28, 2022
- 1,330
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Saudi Arabia deposits $5 billion in Turkey's central bank
4 hours ago
Minister of Finance Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan had announced his country's intention to make the deposit in December.
Saudi Arabia signed an agreement with Turkey on Monday to deposit $5 billion (€4.7 billion) in the country's central bank.
It comes as Turkey is struggling with high inflation and the effects of last month's massive earthquake.
What Saudi Arabia said about the deal with TurkeyThe kingdom announced the deal through the state-run Saudi Press Agency, calling it "a testament to the close cooperation and historical ties that exist between the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Turkey and its brotherly people."
The decision was made on the order of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman it said.
The kingdom gave no details on how the cash would be used or if it could call for the amount to be returned. Deposits of this nature can help increase a national currency's exchange rates against other international currencies.
In December of last year, Minister of Finance Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan had announced his country's intention to make the deposit.
Strenghtening relations between Saudi Arabia and TurkeyThe move symbolizes a rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Turkey after the relationship suffered a heavy blow following the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom's Istanbul consulate.
Last April, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid his first visit to Saudi Arabia since the Khashoggi killing, where he met Prince Mohammed before traveling to Mecca.
Prince Mohammed followed with a visit to Ankara in June.
Saudi Arabia deposits $5 billion in Turkey's central bank – DW – 03/06/2023
Minister of Finance Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan had announced his country's intention to make the deposit in December.
www.dw.com
From Khashoggi to this. In essence neither KSA nor Turkey can afford to have bad relations as there is nothing to gain from this. This is overall good news for the region. I expect KSA to get something out of this large gesture in the defense field primarily as well as opening up for further Saudi Arabian investments in Turkey and vice versa. We have seen increased economic ties in recent times which bonds well for taking relations to another level.
Similarly when it comes to Turkey and UAE. Egypt and Turkey are also breaking the ice slowly after 10 years of very hostile relations. Looks like Erdogan and the Arab regimes that he was at odds with earlier are mending ties which is only a positive thing for the region and both parties.
Simultaneously there is an Arab-Al-Assad (Syria) reconciliation (full blown) with the exception of KSA and Qatar (the latter one is most against resuming normalized relations) which again points to leaderships in the region trying to mend ties.
There is also the KSA-Iran talks. Israel-Arab talks to. Israel trying to reach out and normalizing relations with quite a few Arab nations.
As usual the regions dynamics can change rapidly but there appears to be a clear trend across the line.