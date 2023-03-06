Saudi Arabia deposits $5 billion in Turkey's central bank​

PakFactor said: I wonder what Shahbaz Sharif's face looked like when he was told $ 5 billion was deposited, and you've not gotten a single penny. Click to expand...

chinasun said: The United States has withdrawn part of the Middle East, and the countries in the Middle East will develop in the direction of peace. It is also hoped that relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran will continue to improve. Click to expand...

‘Saudi-US relationship is a Catholic marriage,’ says Wall street banker and former White House official Anthony Scaramucci DUBAI: The American financier and entrepreneur Anthony Scaramucci has reiterated that he considers the US-Saudi relationship a “Catholic marriage” in the latest episode of “Frankly Speaking,” the weekly current-affairs talk show of Arab News that engages with leading policymakers and business...

I mean, you are a foreign investor, who are you going to pick, a notoriously self-imploding/self-harming country led by an utterly incompetent "elite" that is begging for handouts for the 1 billionth time (Pakistan) or Turkey even though Erdogan has made his fair share of mistakes? With all due respect, Turkey and Pakistan are not on the same wavelength economically and in terms of being an reliable investor destination, sadly. There is also geography at play here, Arabs and Turks are direct neighbors and have a long shared history. They cannot ignore each other.Same thing could be said about Pakistan to be fair from the perspective of the GCC (Arabian Sea being the sole "border") but the Arabs have learned it the hard way that investing/funding the neutrals in Pakistan, is basically throwing your money away.Not the case with Turkey though.Money talks essentially.The US are not going anywhere. Forget oil and gas and mineral resources here. The strategic location of the Arab world is enough for a superpower to want to have a permanent presence or at least a political/economic etc. presence. We have been hearing about this for decades but the Americans are still very much involved. You can add the UK and France here as well.But yes, the regional powers in the region will have to learn to live in peace irrespective of USA, China, Russia etc. and other external powers.As for KSA-Iran relations, there is a lot of work on this front before genuine trust can be established but naturally both countries are shooting themselves by not working together and benefiting from mutually benefiting relations. They are both losing 10's of billions of dollars on an annual basis if not more if you include the Iranian support for proxies in the region.We will have to see but I see a clear trend of rapprochement in the region. This is one of many such steps.Relations nowadays evolve around money first and foremost.Ever wondered why China-USA are the biggest trade partners on the planet despite all the rivalry and political hostilities? Actually this relationship is a good case study of financial interests (so far) triumphing geopolitical ones. Taiwan might change that though.BTW it looks like the GCC (just Qatar, KSA and UAE alone) has deposited roughly 20 billion USD into Turkey.