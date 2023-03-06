What's new

Saudi Arabia deposits $5 billion in Turkey's central bank

Saudi Arabia deposits $5 billion in Turkey's central bank​


Minister of Finance Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan had announced his country's intention to make the deposit in December.

Saudi Arabia signed an agreement with Turkey on Monday to deposit $5 billion (€4.7 billion) in the country's central bank.

It comes as Turkey is struggling with high inflation and the effects of last month's massive earthquake.

What Saudi Arabia said about the deal with Turkey​

The kingdom announced the deal through the state-run Saudi Press Agency, calling it "a testament to the close cooperation and historical ties that exist between the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Turkey and its brotherly people."

The decision was made on the order of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman it said.

The kingdom gave no details on how the cash would be used or if it could call for the amount to be returned. Deposits of this nature can help increase a national currency's exchange rates against other international currencies.

In December of last year, Minister of Finance Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan had announced his country's intention to make the deposit.

Strenghtening relations between Saudi Arabia and Turkey​

The move symbolizes a rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Turkey after the relationship suffered a heavy blow following the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom's Istanbul consulate.

Last April, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid his first visit to Saudi Arabia since the Khashoggi killing, where he met Prince Mohammed before traveling to Mecca.

Prince Mohammed followed with a visit to Ankara in June.

From Khashoggi to this. In essence neither KSA nor Turkey can afford to have bad relations as there is nothing to gain from this. This is overall good news for the region. I expect KSA to get something out of this large gesture in the defense field primarily as well as opening up for further Saudi Arabian investments in Turkey and vice versa. We have seen increased economic ties in recent times which bonds well for taking relations to another level.

Similarly when it comes to Turkey and UAE. Egypt and Turkey are also breaking the ice slowly after 10 years of very hostile relations. Looks like Erdogan and the Arab regimes that he was at odds with earlier are mending ties which is only a positive thing for the region and both parties.

Simultaneously there is an Arab-Al-Assad (Syria) reconciliation (full blown) with the exception of KSA and Qatar (the latter one is most against resuming normalized relations) which again points to leaderships in the region trying to mend ties.

There is also the KSA-Iran talks. Israel-Arab talks to. Israel trying to reach out and normalizing relations with quite a few Arab nations.

As usual the regions dynamics can change rapidly but there appears to be a clear trend across the line.
 
The United States has withdrawn part of the Middle East, and the countries in the Middle East will develop in the direction of peace. It is also hoped that relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran will continue to improve.
 
I mean, you are a foreign investor, who are you going to pick, a notoriously self-imploding/self-harming country led by an utterly incompetent "elite" that is begging for handouts for the 1 billionth time (Pakistan) or Turkey even though Erdogan has made his fair share of mistakes? With all due respect, Turkey and Pakistan are not on the same wavelength economically and in terms of being an reliable investor destination, sadly. There is also geography at play here, Arabs and Turks are direct neighbors and have a long shared history. They cannot ignore each other.

Same thing could be said about Pakistan to be fair from the perspective of the GCC (Arabian Sea being the sole "border") but the Arabs have learned it the hard way that investing/funding the neutrals in Pakistan, is basically throwing your money away.

Not the case with Turkey though.

Money talks essentially.

The US are not going anywhere. Forget oil and gas and mineral resources here. The strategic location of the Arab world is enough for a superpower to want to have a permanent presence or at least a political/economic etc. presence. We have been hearing about this for decades but the Americans are still very much involved. You can add the UK and France here as well.

But yes, the regional powers in the region will have to learn to live in peace irrespective of USA, China, Russia etc. and other external powers.

As for KSA-Iran relations, there is a lot of work on this front before genuine trust can be established but naturally both countries are shooting themselves by not working together and benefiting from mutually benefiting relations. They are both losing 10's of billions of dollars on an annual basis if not more if you include the Iranian support for proxies in the region.

We will have to see but I see a clear trend of rapprochement in the region. This is one of many such steps.

Relations nowadays evolve around money first and foremost.

Ever wondered why China-USA are the biggest trade partners on the planet despite all the rivalry and political hostilities? Actually this relationship is a good case study of financial interests (so far) triumphing geopolitical ones. Taiwan might change that though.

BTW it looks like the GCC (just Qatar, KSA and UAE alone) has deposited roughly 20 billion USD into Turkey.o_O
 
if i was erdogan i invite the king sons for dinner and either hold them hostage for large money or poison them to avenge brother kashoggi. but in this dunia history has proven humans are cheap sell outs and god has intervene and wipe out whole civilization.

hostage for money some be given kashoggi family.
 

