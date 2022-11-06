What's new

Saudi Arabia Deploys Chinese Laser Air Defences (Silent Hunter) Alongside TWA Low-Altitude Surveillance Radars

K

Khan2727

FULL MEMBER
May 28, 2022
940
0
1,178
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
1667738655616.png

S
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1587608438820978692

Not long ago KSA confirmed the first confirmed UAV combat kills using a laser system when they confirmed that the Silent Hunter had neutralized several enemy UAV's.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1508075629991927809

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1501017302417874965

The Silent Hunter system displayed at the World Defense Exhibition in KSA ealier this year.

1667739134472.png


1667739125427.png


1667739194025.png


1667739205385.png


Satellite imagery confirms their deployment across several military bases and areas in KSA.

1667739240324.png


1667739247934.png


Most importantly KSA is also working on indigenous laser weapon systems with SAMI being at the forefront.

Long live the ancient KSA/Arab-China strategic partnership. Looking forward to Xi Jinping's visit to KSA (first official state visit by a Chinese leader since COVID-19)!
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 3, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

H
The first operational interception of a laser beam weapon in real combat situation
2
Replies
19
Views
2K
Ghostkiller
Ghostkiller
The SC
MIlKOR Aerospace & Defense plans to open its third international office in Saudi Arabia
Replies
0
Views
519
The SC
The SC
D
Israel tests innovative, high-powered laser defense system
Replies
2
Views
419
dani191
D
K
Foreign media: China sells stealth fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, UAE, J-20E? Or J-31E?
Replies
10
Views
1K
mudas777
M
Nan Yang
The powerful Chinese megawatt laser ‘small enough for a satellite’
Replies
4
Views
1K
Shotgunner51
Shotgunner51

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom